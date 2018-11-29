Jamaica to Strengthen Tourism Relations with the UAE

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett says Jamaica is keen to strengthen tourism relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the inaugural UAE-Caribbean Cooperation Forum 2018, which was recently held in Dubai.

Minister Bartlett said, “I am pleased to announce that following discussions on creating greater collaboration between Jamaica and the UAE, the tourism sector was recognized as an immediate area of interest. Both the UAE and Jamaica share a robust and highly sought after tourism products and a collaboration will only increase our competitiveness and attractiveness.”

The inaugural UAE-Caribbean Cooperation Forum provided a unique opportunity for senior business representatives, government leaders and other high-profile delegates to identify emerging drivers for joint opportunities and collaboration between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Caribbean.

There was a specific focus on investment opportunities within the Caribbean region’s energy, infrastructure, agriculture, information technology and tourism sectors.

“Another important area of immediate interest was building resilience to be able to respond to global crises, such as climatic weather events, terrorism and cybercrime.

Discussions on Jamaica’s establishment of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre were had and from those discussions, noted tourism management expert, Haitham Mattar, Chief Executive Director of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority of the UAE, was appointed regional coordinator of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre,” added Minister Bartlett.

The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, which will be officially launched next January, is being designed to be the world’s leading research, advocacy, training and policy institution, to assist global tourism destinations with destination preparedness, management and recovery from disruptions and/or crises that impact tourism and threaten economies and livelihoods globally.

The inaugural UAE-Caribbean Cooperation Forum 2018 was co-organised by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy and the UAE Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development.