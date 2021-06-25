VP Records Co-Hosts Virtual Launch for International Reggae Day’s “1love Rally”

[NEW YORK] – Ahead of the JulyOne roll out, International Reggae Day (IRD), the global celebration of Jamaican culture anchored in Kingston, will stage a virtual launch event in collaboration with VP Records. The event is scheduled for Friday, June 25, 2021 beginning at 12:30PM (JA TIME) / 1:30PM (EST). Viewers can watch the launch on VP Records Youtube channel and at www.ireggaeday.com .

Live Juggling

Chromatic Sound system (JA) and DJ Kevin Crown (NY) will be juggling live during the event in a “DJ-Relay”. Punctuating the program for the media and lovers of Jamaican music tuned in from around the world.

IRD seeks to amplify recognition of the outsized influence of Jamaica and its music genres. Especially on cultural expression around the globe. Each year on JulyOne, IRD centers activities around a theme focused on a key aspect of Jamaica’s rich music legacy.

1Love Rally

This year, the celebrations – under the theme #1Love – returns to the roots and this single most central message of Reggae music. A principle first articulated by Marcus Garvey and contextualized by Rastafarian philosophy. Which was then popularized by Bob Marley and Reggae music.

Alliances

Specifics of the alliances forged with the Bob Marley Group, VP Records and the Garvey Institute as well as with North American digital firm Kudoboards among other key local and International partners, for this year’s “1Love Rally”will be shared with participants in the virtual launch.

In addition to the various 1Love Rally” activations planned and in which Media and Reggae fans can take part on JulyOne, details about this year’s virtual broadcast event and a synchronized 1Love Pull Up call to action online and on air for media and fans around the world at 12:05PM Jamaica time will also be shared.

From Jamaica to Gambia and from China to North and South American content partners and plans are in place. Resulting in a major experience on JulyOne.

