Kingston, Jamaica – With a record-setting two million visitors already experiencing the beauty and vibrancy of Jamaica thus far in 2024, the island is saying thanks with a limited-time-only “JAMGETAWAY” offer of up to 65% off at 50 participating hotels in six resort areas on the island.

“We’ve seen unprecedented visitation in 2023 and 2024 and are now ahead of schedule in our goal to reach five million annual visitors,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism. “To show our gratitude, we are offering the opportunity for generous savings for visitors looking to experience Jamaica’s beautiful beaches and immersive culture before the year’s end.”

65% Savings on Top Hotels for Limited Time

Savings apply to reservations made between June 15 until July 31, 2024 for travel dates between September 1 and December 1, 2024. Savings can be accessed through travel agents or https://www.visitjamaica.com/deals/ with the promotional code JAMGETAWAY.

Pride of the Caribbean

“Jamaica is the pride of the Caribbean, so it’s wonderful to offer travelers an opportunity to experience it firsthand,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “There is no better way to show our appreciation than providing savings to visitors longing for a Jamaican sunset, our famous cuisine, music, Blue Mountain coffee and rum, as well as pristine beaches. The vibe in Jamaica will come alive like never before.”

Jamaica offers an array of vibrant, and family friendly destination experiences well-suited to all types of travelers. Montego Bay is a kaleidoscope of culture, featuring destination dining, outdoor adventure, electric bars and clubs.

Other popular Jamaican locales include Ocho Rios, home to all-inclusive family resorts, the adventure park Mystic Mountain, and the majestic Dunn’s River waterfall.

Negril is the epitome of relaxation. The island’s westernmost town is a haven for beach lovers. Famous for beautiful sunsets, and a 7-mile stretch of beach. Best of all, picturesque cliffs overlooking the azure blue waters.

On the island’s tranquil South Coast, visitors are poised to unwind on charming Treasure Beach. Or, glimpse the island’s storied history in Port Antonio, dubbed “heaven on earth” by James Bond novelist Ian Fleming.

And, of course, Kingston is the island’s capital and center of cultural heritage.