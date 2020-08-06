BELIZE CITY – On Wednesday, August 5th at a press conference held in Belize City, it was announced that due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in three districts, there will be a delay in the reopening of the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA).

Prime Minister Rt. Dean Barrow said that although the airport will not reopen, the weekly repatriation flights for Belizean nationals abroad will continue, including the 14-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

Additionally, the Minister of Education Hon. Patrick Faber announced that the reopening the schools will also be delayed.

He said the Ministry will continue to monitor the situation as it relates to COVID-19, and will make adjustments as deemed necessary. Any details regarding distance learning programs and other preparations for reopening will be made public as they become available.

Director of Health Services Dr. Marvin Manzanero also announced that the preliminary results from tests conducted in San Pedro Town resulted in 14 new potential positive cases of COVID-19, but the Ministry is currently undergoing the confirmation process.

The opening of both the airport and schools will be announced at a later date.