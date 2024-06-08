Jamaica’s Tourism Booms with Record-Breaking Visitor Numbers

Kingston, Jamaica – Jamaica has welcomed a record two million visitors thus far in 2024, more than ever reported during the period of January to May. Further solidifying its position as one of the world’s leading island travel destinations, Jamaica’s final tourism data for 2023 also notes a record-breaking 4.1 million visitors and 25.5% year-over-year increase in total visitation compared to 2022.

“Our recent tourism data is a testament to our ongoing resilience and support from our cherished partners,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “This historic start to 2024, as well as last year’s notable rise in arrivals, is a result of our island’s vibrant spirit as well as various factors like additional airline seats, new hotel rooms, and growing interest from travelers around the world. To date, we have generated $1.9 billion in revenue this year and looking ahead, we are on track to bring almost $5 billion to our economy by 2025 – contributing directly to the prosperity of our island and people.”

2023 Saw Huge Tourist Returns

Following a significant bounce back in arrivals post-pandemic, travelers continued having their hearts set on the “One Love” island in 2023, especially those from the U.S, where arrivals were up 16.2% compared to 2022.

All four major U.S. regions reported a large uptick in travelers headed to Jamaica, with increases as follows:

Midwest – 23.3%

– 23.3% West – 16.8%

– 16.8% South -15%

-15% Northeast -14.5%

A majority of U.S. travelers hailed from New York, with more than 350,000 New Yorkers paying the island a visit. The Empire State’s Irie spirit was nearly matched by Floridians, 326,633 of whom visited in 2023.

New Hotels

Poised to have the one of the most ambitious tourism growth plans in the Caribbean, Jamaica will continue to see an influx of tourism with more than 2,000 new hotel rooms expected to add to the island’s capacity, with new offerings from Princess, Hard Rock Hotels, Secrets and Viva Wyndham over the next two years.