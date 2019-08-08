Hyatt Regency Trinidad Makes “Wellness-While-Traveling” Easy

Port-of-Spain’s only luxury business hotel incorporates a-la-carte fitness programs, tailored menus and invigorating spa experiences, curated to sustain guest wellbeing

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – Trinidad’s only full-service, waterfront hotel, the Hyatt Regency Trinidad (HRT) has enhanced current offerings to include health-and-wellness-focused initiatives designed to provide meeting planners and guests with the necessary choices to maintain their lifestyle.

From low-calorie and gluten free menu options to waterfront yoga sessions on-demand and rejuvenating spa experiences, business and group travelers will be able to sustain the commitment to wholesome and healthy practices while on the road.

Here, are the hotel’s key offerings available to guests.

Revitalize

Waterfront yoga, poolside cardio and rooftop dance programs led by certified instructors can be hosted and personalized based on group size, demographic and interests.

A great option for teambuilding and networking, the hotel now facilitates fitness classes that connect groups with local certified instructors for professional guidance and expertise in order to maintain a consistent fitness regimen, at an additional cost.

Spa treatments are also available for groups up to five seeking to bond in rejuvenating comfort.

Spa Esencia’s aromatherapy massages, Ocean Quench Facial, Hydrotherapy Bath and Jet Lag Body Stretch are among guest-favorites that will invigorate the body and mind.

Refuel

The hotel’s recent chain of health-and-environmentally-conscious initiatives does not only bring benefit to meeting planners and attendees of corporately hosted events.

Guests who may find it difficult to find healthy food options while on business travel can enjoy new menu additions throughout the hotel’s 5 on-site dining locales. Vegan, low-calorie and gluten-free meals and drinks are among the latest menu additions guests can enjoy.

Through the launch of HRT’s recent eco-initiative, an on-site hydroponic garden, dining options can now be customized using fresh, high quality ingredients, grown right on-site.

The hotel’s hydroponic garden features fresh vegetables and herbs such as kale, arugula, peppermint and lemon grass, that will enhance the hotel’s culinary philosophy and exceed guests’ expectations.