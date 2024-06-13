Travel

Blue Hole Ocho Rios (Jamaica) Attraction Boosted by Luxury Accommodations

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute
Blue Hole Ocho Rios
Blue Hole Ocho Rios
Blue Hole Ocho Rios
Blue Hole Ocho Rios

Ocho Rios, Jamaica – Blue Hole in Ocho Rios, Jamaica is a series of natural limestone sink holes with secluded and relatively untouched waterfalls. A deep cavern within thetropical mountains of Jamaica, the Blue Hole gets its name from the deepazure hues of the water.

Blue Hole has become one of Jamaica’s leading attractions with hundreds of visitors per day. To capitalize on this influx, American Judy Riley has built a luxury villa that is 5 minutes walking distance from the Blue Hole called, Hide Away in the Hills.

Hide Away in the Hills
Hide Away in the Hills

Hide Away in the Hills can host 6 guests with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.The villa offers a Mountain View, River View, and shared beach access.

Discover more about Hide Away in the Hills here.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Jamaica and Air Jamaica see potential at Caribbean Marketplace

January 13, 2010
Trinidad 2023-2024 cruise season kicks off

Trinidad Welcomes the Arrival of the First Cruise Ship of the 2023-2024 Season

October 14, 2023
Southern Florida Bucket List: 10 Best Things to Do in South Florida

Southern Florida Bucket List: 10 Best Things to Do in South Florida

September 6, 2019

Royal Caribbean Offering Onboard Incentives To Travel More

January 11, 2013
Back to top button