Blue Hole Ocho Rios (Jamaica) Attraction Boosted by Luxury Accommodations

Ocho Rios, Jamaica – Blue Hole in Ocho Rios, Jamaica is a series of natural limestone sink holes with secluded and relatively untouched waterfalls. A deep cavern within thetropical mountains of Jamaica, the Blue Hole gets its name from the deepazure hues of the water.

Blue Hole has become one of Jamaica’s leading attractions with hundreds of visitors per day. To capitalize on this influx, American Judy Riley has built a luxury villa that is 5 minutes walking distance from the Blue Hole called, Hide Away in the Hills.

Hide Away in the Hills can host 6 guests with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.The villa offers a Mountain View, River View, and shared beach access.

Discover more about Hide Away in the Hills here.