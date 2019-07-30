Jamaica Independence 57 Schedule of Events Southern USA
SOUTH FLORIDA
August 1
- Caribbean Emancipation Day – (5:30 pm) Church of Atonement 4401 W. Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes
August 2
- Celebrate Jamaica Independence Session with Fab 5 at Temple Beth Emet Center, 4807 S. Flamingo Rd. Cooper City (305)794-8782 or (561)-333-8853
- Jump off to Jamaica’s Independence Weekend “Life After Work” (LAW) 6pm-12am I.T. Boat Dock, 901 NE 3rd Street, Dania Beach, (305-623-5078)
August 3
- Family Fun In the Sun Fair – (10 am – 6 pm) Florida City Loren Roberts Park, 627 NW 6th Avenue, Florida City, FL 33034 Contact: 786-863-1843 or toptasteja@gmail.com
- Jamaica Celebrates Independence – OLD TIME STREET DANCE (3 pm – midnite) The Warehouse, 3500 NW 15th Str., Lauderhill, 33311 (DJ Mark Swaby) Contact: 754-204-6443 / 954-608-7973 / 954-849-0056
- Jamaica Independence Celebrations – (6 p.m – 10 p.m.) Free Admission Shirley Bianca Park, 6900 Miramar Pkwy. Miramar, Family Entertainment Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam
- Jamaica Independence Gala and Awards (7:00 pm ) hosted by (JURA), Signature Grand, Davie, Special guest: Hon. Christopher Tufton, Minister of Health
August 4
- Official Independence Thanksgiving Church Service, (4:00 pm) The Faith Center, 5555 NW 95th Avenue, FL 33351.Hosted by the Consulate General of Jamaica. Contact: 305-374-8431 or Jamaica Consul General Miami
- Independence Service Grace Episcopal Church (10:00 am) 3600 N. Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Contact: 561-845-6060
- Caribbean Independence Celebration Service, First United Methodist Church, 260 SW Prima Vista Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 4:00 p.m. (954-806-7360)
- Flag Raising & Independence Celebration (12 noon – 10 p.m.) Lauderhill Sports Park Lauderhill, FL 7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd. (954-336-6223)
- Jamaica 57 Independence Street Festival (3 pm -10 pm) Free Admission Beauty & Progress Park (64th Avenue & Miramar Pkwy) www.miramarfl.gov
August 7
- Jamaica Diaspora Day of Prayer – (4:00 p.m) Davie Community Worship Center, 4140 SW 54 Avenue, Davie, FL 33314
- Jamaica Diaspora Day of Prayer (7:00 pm) Christway Baptist Church – 3500 South Douglas Road, Miramar, FL. 33025
August 17
- Marcus Garvey Rootz Extravaganza (7 pm – 10 pm) Lauderdale Lakes Educational & Cultural Center, 3580 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderdale Lakes (Free admission)
CENTRAL FLORIDA
July 27
- Jamaica Pre-Independence Session (FAB FIVE) 9 p.m. Tampa Letter Carriers Hall 3003 Cypress Str. Tampa 33609 Contact: 813-505-6663 or 813-965-5475
August 4
- Independence Church Service – North Orlando Seventh Day Adventist Church 4525 N. Hiawassee Rd. FL 32818 (4:00 p.m.) Hosted by Jamaica American Association of Central FLA.
August 10
- Independence Gala, 7:pm., Jamaican/American Association of Central Florida at the Rosen Plaza, 9700 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
ATLANTA
August 4:
- Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving (5 p.m.) St. Timothy United Methodist Church, 5365 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain Hosted by Honorary Consul for JA and JA community associations & businesses
August 10:
- Annual Independence Gala & Scholarship Awards – Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel Cocktail Reception – (6:00 pm) Atlanta Jamaican Association
HOUSTON
July 26
- Jamaica Foundation of Houston Community Forum & Investment Series Presenters: Consul General Mair and Vivion Scully, JAMPRO
July 27
- Annual Independence Gala, Jamaica Foundation of Houston, Red Oak Ballroom, City Center, Houston, (7:pm) Consul General R. Oliver Mair, Keynote Speaker Contact: 291-241-9929
August 4
- Ecumenical Independence Church Service Windsor Village Church, Houston, Texas (9:50 am) Jamaica Foundation of Houston
