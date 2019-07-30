By July 29, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Jamaica Independence 57 Schedule of Events Southern USA

Jamaica Independence 57 Schedule of Events Southern USAConsulate General of Jamaica Independence 57 Schedule of Events

SOUTH FLORIDA

August 1

  •  Caribbean Emancipation Day – (5:30 pm) Church of Atonement 4401 W. Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes

August 2

  • Celebrate Jamaica Independence Session with Fab 5 at Temple Beth Emet Center, 4807 S. Flamingo Rd. Cooper City  (305)794-8782 or (561)-333-8853
  • Jump off to Jamaica’s Independence Weekend Life After Work” (LAW) 6pm-12am  I.T. Boat Dock, 901 NE 3rd Street, Dania Beach,     (305-623-5078)

August 3

  • Family Fun In the Sun Fair – (10 am – 6 pm) Florida City   Loren Roberts Park, 627 NW 6th Avenue, Florida City, FL 33034    Contact: 786-863-1843 or toptasteja@gmail.com
  • Jamaica Celebrates Independence – OLD TIME STREET DANCE (3 pm – midnite)   The Warehouse, 3500 NW 15th Str., Lauderhill, 33311 (DJ Mark Swaby)  Contact: 754-204-6443 / 954-608-7973 / 954-849-0056
  • Jamaica Independence Celebrations – (6 p.m – 10 p.m.)  Free Admission   Shirley Bianca Park, 6900 Miramar Pkwy. Miramar, Family Entertainment  Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam
  • Jamaica Independence Gala and Awards  (7:00 pm ) hosted by (JURA), Signature Grand,  Davie, Special guest: Hon. Christopher Tufton, Minister of Health

August 4

  •   Official Independence Thanksgiving Church Service, (4:00 pm) The Faith Center, 5555 NW 95th Avenue, FL 33351.Hosted by the Consulate General of  Jamaica. Contact:  305-374-8431 or Jamaica Consul General Miami
  • Independence Service Grace Episcopal Church (10:00 am) 3600 N. Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL  33407 Contact: 561-845-6060
  • Caribbean Independence Celebration Service, First United Methodist Church, 260 SW Prima Vista Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 4:00 p.m. (954-806-7360)
  • Flag Raising & Independence Celebration (12 noon – 10 p.m.)  Lauderhill Sports Park  Lauderhill, FL 7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd.  (954-336-6223)
  • Jamaica 57 Independence Street Festival (3 pm -10 pm) Free Admission  Beauty & Progress Park (64th Avenue & Miramar Pkwy) www.miramarfl.gov

August 7

  •  Jamaica Diaspora Day of Prayer  – (4:00 p.m) Davie Community Worship Center, 4140 SW 54 Avenue, Davie, FL  33314
  • Jamaica Diaspora Day of Prayer    (7:00 pm)  Christway Baptist Church – 3500 South Douglas Road, Miramar, FL. 33025

August 17

  • Marcus Garvey Rootz Extravaganza (7 pm – 10 pm) Lauderdale Lakes Educational &  Cultural Center, 3580 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderdale Lakes  (Free admission) 

CENTRAL FLORIDA

July 27

  • Jamaica Pre-Independence Session (FAB FIVE)  9 p.m.  Tampa Letter Carriers Hall 3003 Cypress Str. Tampa 33609    Contact:  813-505-6663 or 813-965-5475

August 4

  • Independence Church Service – North Orlando  Seventh Day Adventist Church  4525 N. Hiawassee Rd. FL 32818   (4:00 p.m.)  Hosted by Jamaica American Association of Central FLA.

August 10

ATLANTA

August 4:

  • Ecumenical  Service of Thanksgiving (5 p.m.) St. Timothy United Methodist Church,   5365 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain Hosted by Honorary Consul for JA and JA community associations & businesses

August 10:

  • Annual Independence Gala & Scholarship Awards – Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel Cocktail Reception – (6:00 pm)  Atlanta Jamaican Association

HOUSTON

July 26

  • Jamaica Foundation of Houston Community Forum & Investment  Series Presenters:  Consul General Mair and Vivion Scully, JAMPRO                               

July 27

  • Annual Independence Gala, Jamaica Foundation of Houston, Red Oak Ballroom,  City Center, Houston, (7:pm)  Consul General R. Oliver Mair, Keynote  Speaker Contact: 291-241-9929

August 4

