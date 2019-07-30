Jamaica Independence 57 Schedule of Events Southern USA

Atlanta-Based Filmmaker from Trinidad Featured at the 14th Annual Trinidad & Tobago Film Festival

ATLANTA – Chris Scott is a native of Port of Spain, Trinidad and the Atlanta-based filmmaker is the Executive Producer behind the movie, Breakthrough. Her feature length film is scheduled to be shown at this year’s Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (APA, 4.30pm, APA, Room 02, followed by a panel discussion). Scott is the founder […]