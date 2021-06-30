International Reggae Day 2021 Features “1Love Pull-Up” Call to Action for JulyOne

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – In collaboration with their partners who include the Bob Marley Group and VP Records, the International Reggae Day organizers on Friday, unveiled their major plans for this year’s ‘1Love Rally’ which are set to unfold this Thursday, JulyOne.

The annual global celebration of Jamaican music now in its 27th year. They will host a 24-Hour Live Stream event, anchored in the cultural mecca of Kingston. Starting at 12 midnight (JA) and 1:00 a.m.(EST), the entire hosted programme will be live on the official website www.ireggaeday.com and curated on the IRD Social platforms: Twitter @ireggaeday and on Facebook and Instagram @internationalreggaeday.

‘1Love’ Theme

This year’s ‘1Love’ theme is a nod to what is considered the single most central message of Reggae music and programme activities will highlight the various facets of Love. Not just romantic and spiritual love – Love for Self, Community, Culture, Country and the Planet. The IRD organizers are anticipating this year’s activities aligned with these facets, will resonate with Reggae lovers around the globe and inspire collective action.’

1Love Pull Up

At 12:05PM (JA) time, Media and Fans in Jamaica and around the world are being invited to synchronize on air and online, for the 1Love Pull Up – a reggae-infused moment of reflection to re-envision a post COVID world and the possibilities for change with the healing power of love. The 1Love Pull Up call to action will lead off on-air with Bob Marley’s One Love, followed by Dennis Brown’s Love and Hate and ending with Jah Jah Give Us Life to Live by the Wailing Souls. Reggae fans are also being invited to share their messages on social media and on the IRD 1Love Rally Fan Wall a portal sponsored by American digital firm Kudoboard, to create a groundswell of attention during this scheduled moment of reflection, using the hashtags #1Love and #1LovePullUp and #IRD.

Bob Marley Group Endorsement

Linked in from Florida via video, both Cedella and Rita Marley participated in the programme. Specifically to endorse the campaign and confirm their organizational alliance with IRD. “The Bob Marley Group is very happy to again support International Reggae Day. Particularly, in light of its 1Love theme this year,” noted Cedella Marley. “On JulyOne, we look forward to co-hosting the virtual broadcast on the Tuff Gong Television YouTube channel and will participate in the IRD 1Love Pull Up initiative which will kick off with my father’s One Love anthem, ” she further stated.

Plant 1 Million Reggae Trees Campaign

The IRD Plant a Reggae Tree initiative aligned with the love for the Planet sub theme, is being encouraged among Reggae fans. In Nigeria, this activity has been launched with a Plant 1 Million Reggae Trees campaign, which has received official support and is now well underway. On JulyOne, Reggae fans as individuals or in groups are being encouraged to share their tree planting activities to their social media platforms and on the IRD 1Love Rally Fan Wall.

Founder and Producer of International Reggae Day (IRD), Andrea M. Davis, spoke about the revolutionary nature of the theme 1Love. “We must consider 1Love to its fullest meaning and its current resonance for the world. Marcus Garvey first articulated ‘One Love’ at the end of his speeches which was then a strong call to action . The ‘One Love’ message lived and heralded by Bob Marley continues to be a strong call to action for disenfranchised Black people.”

Davis highlighted that “Rastafarianism, a faith followed by Marley, also incorporated and contextualized one love in its teachings. “Our thematic focus this year was a natural progression. COVID has displayed people around the world. We are still battling issues of racism, gender violence and the existential threat that is Climate Change especially in small island and coastal states.” She further noted “Reggae has always been a voice for the voiceless and we decided to amplify the roots of our musical genre at a time when the world needs it”

Live Steam on VP Records YouTube

Richard Lue, Director of Business Development at VP Records explained VP’s continued association with International Reggae Day. “VP’s core business for the past 60 years has been and remains the promotion of Jamaican music. We are happy to support IRD and look forward to the campaign on JulyOne. He further highlighted VP’s plans to live stream broadcast segments on their platforms.

Worldwide 24-Hour livestream

International Reggae Day has secured participation from multiple countries. Ranging from New York to Beijing to Johannesburg and from Salvador to Bogota. The 24-Hour livestream, anchored at Itopia – hosts of the Kingston Acoustic stage. They will deliver exciting performances from established and upcoming artistes. Plus, Reggae themed content from Jamaica and across the world. Participating cities include Lagos, Bahai, Harare, Johannesburg, Salvador, London, Toronto, Bogota, Birmingham, Beijing and Atlanta.

DJ Relay

Selectas/sound systems from a range of international cities will also deliver themed DJ Relay specials passing the mic during the broadcast to rock the online audience and have also scheduled special programmes on their platforms for JulyOne. Participating DJs include representation from Asia, Mexico, Colombia, London, USA, Australia, France, Scotland, Belgium and Canada.

Panel Events

Three hour-long IRD Panel Events are scheduled during the broadcast on JulyOne. The signature 1Love themed panel, will consider the revolutionary nature of this principle and affirmation. The NFT themed panel will explore this emerging area in the creative digital economy. The Association of Rasta Creatives (ARC) have organized a panel exploring Rastafari, Reggae and One Love. The IRD London stakeholders group led by the British Black Music.com/Black Music congress and a collective of Reggae Music interests will also produce a zoom hub event that will include two panels including one on the impact of Reggae on Britain.

Sponsors

Sponsors and partners for this year’s virtual programme include the Bob Marley Group, Itopia Life, VP Records, and Supreme Ventures. In addition to MCGES, John Swaby Entertainment, Harmony House, Jamaica Online TV, The Garvey Institute, Kudoboard.com and Dub Force.

Production partners include The Caribbean Events Group, I-Nation | Highlights, CET-IT Productions, BBrush, Ink & Vision, Yaadbridge, ARTS Agency, and Fareye Films. Plus, a team of creative and technical talents including editors, set designers, engineers, cameramen, and visual artists. Best of all, guest performing artistes and musicians.