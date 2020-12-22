‘One Night In Miami’ Opening January 1st

[MIAMI] – Holding significance to the city of Miami and the Historic Hampton House, Miami Film Festival is pleased to open ‘One Night In Miami’ on New Year’s Day, 2021 at Tower Theater.

‘One Night In Miami’ is a fictional account of one incredible night where icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown gathered discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 60s.

Directed by Regina King, the film is based on the stage play by Kemp Powers which screened as Miami New Drama’s season opener in 2018 at Colony Theatre.

Select screenings are available January, 1st – January, 7th 2021

Set on the night of February 25, 1964, ‘One Night in Miami’ follows a young, brash Cassius Clay as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center the new Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the World.

Against all odds, he defeated Sonny Liston and shocked the sports world. While crowds of people swarm Miami Beach to celebrate the match, Clay – unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws – spends the evening at the Hampton House Motel in Miami’s African American Overtown neighborhood celebrating with three of his closest friends: Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown.

During this historic evening, these icons, who each were the very representation of the Pre-Black Power Movement and felt the social pressure their cross-over celebrity brought, shared their thoughts with each other about their responsibilities as influencers, standing up, defending their rights and moving the country forward to equality and empowerment for all black people.

The next morning, the four men emerge determined to define a new world for themselves and their community.

The film’s characters are played by Eli Goree as Muhammad Ali, Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown, Leslie Odom, Jr. as Sam Cooke and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X.

Click below to watch the One Night in Miami – Official Trailer