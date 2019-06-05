Jamaica’s Courtleigh Hotel & Suites Earns HotelsCombined Recognition of Excellence

Award presented in recognition of consistently achieving Jamaica’s highest standards of Customer Satisfaction

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites, the premier address for discerning visitors to Jamaica’s capital, announced today that it has received a HotelsCombined Recognition of Excellence award.

An Australia-based hotel meta-search company, HotelsCombined honors a select group of outstanding accommodations each year.

In order to qualify, hotels must maintain an 8.0/10 or higher online customer satisfaction rating, as certified by HotelsCombined, with a minimum of 50 reviews recorded.

The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites boasts an impressive 8.2/10 rating over its 833 online customer reviews.

Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing & Sales for The Courtleigh Hospitality Group, commented on the award, saying: “We are extremely pleased and honored to be recognized by HotelsCombined and our valued past guests in this way. This is truly an award that all staff can take pride in having achieved together by adhering to our steadfast commitment to excellent customer service.”

Alberto Castellucchio, market manager of HotelsCombined Jamaica, stated: “We are thrilled to be working with the best hotels in Jamaica, and Courtleigh Hotel and Suites is certainly among them. What is different about the Recognition of Excellence is the way information is gathered and analyzed: it all depends on the guest and his or her experience with that particular accommodation. With HotelsCombined, 30 million people are finding the best deal available online every month. With this award, we’d like to make it even easier for every traveler to identify the best hotel for customer service and therefore the best value for their money.”

The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites is conveniently located in the heart of New Kingston. The city’s top attractions, including Devon House, The Bob Marley Museum, and Emancipation Park, as well as the Kingston’s financial district, embassies, and government offices are all mere minutes from the hotel.

The elegant 128-room property caters to both business and leisure travelers alike, offering all of the modern comforts and amenities of much larger hotels, along with warm, personalized service and hospitality.

The combination creates a uniquely intimate and relaxing guest experience more in the tradition of Jamaica’s classic guesthouses and romantic inns than a typical city hotel.

Exceptional value is another hallmark of the Courtleigh guest experience. Complimentary on-site parking and Wi-fi, judged among the fastest and most reliable in Kingston, pairs with competitive rates, enabling travel dollars to go further for Courtleigh guests.

