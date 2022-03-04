Connect, Support, Leave an Impact with Grenada’s New Voluntourism Program

[St. George’s, Grenada] – As destinations worldwide recover from the pandemic, trends indicate that travelers are looking for experiences that allow them to connect deeper to a destination, support sustainability, and positively impact the places they visit. To meet this trend and as part of its continuing sustainability efforts, Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is proud to launch its new Voluntourism Program for visitors seeking to engage with the local community and culture while making a tangible impact.

“For travelers, voluntourism provides an intimate and memorable experience. This allows them to make deep and meaningful connections with our local community whilst leaving a positive footprint on the island,” said Petra Roach, CEO Grenada Tourism Authority. “We want to connect through their hearts and passions. As a result it will in turn increase their propensity to return to the island. We want to join together to be better global citizens and be intentional about ensuring a positive impact and bringing about positive change.”

Voluntourism opportunities are available year-round in a variety of sectors such as agriculture, environment, education, and health.

Below is a roundup of the voluntourism programs in Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique:

Agriculture

Annandale Waterfall is home to the Annandale Community Garden where members of the surrounding community can come to tend to the kitchen garden and take produce parcels as needed at no cost. This encourages healthy eating in homes that otherwise could not afford the cost of consistent healthy diets. They teach the community how to plant and tend to the garden and make meals using the produce from the garden. The project is always looking for volunteers to help garden and teach the nearby school children how important it is to eat what you grow. Donations of garden tools, greenhouse equipment, seeds time and expertise are all needed to flourish. Myristic Mountain: Myristic Mountain is home to some of Grenada’s most gorgeous flora and fauna, exciting hiking trails, fertile farmlands, purely organic meals and horseback riding. With so much happening on the mountainside, the team is always open to receiving volunteers to help farm the crops, tend the horses and plant more flora.

Entertainment

The beaches of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique are pristine and improperly discarded wastes are a threat to sea life and coral reefs. Volunteers are needed for maintenance and can team up with dive shops. Grand Anse Artificial Reef Project: This charity is the brainchild of Grenada’s Dive Community who have seen first-hand the damage done by global warming. To combat the disappearance of reefs and sea life, Phil Saye at Dive Grenada spearheads building and placing artificial reefs in Marine Protected Areas. Once placed the artificial reefs are monitored and maintained. This includes underwater cleanups, urchin and fish counts, ID tag placement and cleaning. Volunteers in this program can see first-hand new life flourishing.

Education

Health