Jamaica Consulate Miami Office to Close to the Public

SOUTH FLORIDA – As of Friday, March 20th, the Jamaica Consulate office in Miami will close to the public as we further our efforts to take precautionary measures to protect persons from the spread of the coronavirus. We continue to monitor the situation and will advise accordingly.

We encourage applicants who wish to renew their Jamaican passports to utilize the online renewal process at the Passport, Immigration, Citizenship, Agency (PICA) website at www.pica.gov.jm.

Please be reminded that only applicants who have been issued passports after 2001 can be facilitated on this platform. Persons can also submit their application via mail to the Consulate.

Application forms are available on the Consulate’s website www.jamaicacgmiami.org or PICA’s website.

We will continue to respond to the public by telephone and email. In addition to this, by way of the newly instituted appointment system on the Consulate’s website persons can also make an appointment to which an office will make contact.

We are working in tandem with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade as we stay abreast of current information regarding COVID-19.

Travel Restrictions to Jamaica

The Government of Jamaica has instituted travel restrictions for persons travelling to Jamaica from the following countries – Iran, People’s Republic of China, South Korea, Italy, Singapore, Germany, Spain, France and the United Kingdom Everyone is being encouraged to restrict travel to Jamaica until further notice. This is subject to review in thirty (30) days.

I urge you to remain calm and look out for others as we try to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle to keep ourselves safe from COVID-19. I encourage you our Diaspora community to pay close attention to official advisories from the relevant authorities as we all do our part in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

As schools, offices and entertainment facilities remain closed to the public at this time, please note the official directives to avoid large gatherings and all kinds of social activities. We continue to closely monitor the environment on a daily basis and will make the necessary adjustments based on updated information.

We continue to pray for God’s guidance and protection as we face this challenge together.

Sincerely,