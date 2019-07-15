Marquis Bank’s Janet Henfield-Green elected treasurer of Greater North Miami Beach Chamber

CORAL GABLES – Janet Henfield-Green, senior vice president and market manager of commercial lending at Marquis Bank’s Aventura branch, was elected treasurer of the Greater North Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“Janet’s executive role at the Greater North Miami Beach Chamber is an example of how Marquis Bank devotes time and resources to strengthen community connections and support economic development in South Florida,” said Miriam Lopez, president and chief lending officer at Marquis Bank, a privately-owned institution based in Coral Gables.

At Marquis Bank, Henfield-Green is responsible for developing the bank’s presence in Aventura, Golden Beach and Sunny Isles Beach, where for more than five years she has established deep and long-term banking relationships.

Marquis Bank serves professionals, business owners and investors seeking a personal banking experience.

Green’s community involvement also includes serving as chairman of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce’s Law Committee and volunteer activities for Kiwanis of Northeast Miami-Dade.

Henfield-Green a native of Nassau, Bahamas previously worked more than 20 years in banking and finance in the areas of international private banking and compliance in Nassau, Bahamas, New York and Miami.

She served as vice president and relationship manager of commercial lending at Bank Leumi USA in Aventura and held various positions at Banco Atlantico and Espirito Santo Bank.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in international business and a Professional Master of Business Administration in international business from Florida International University.