Jamaica Brings ‘One Love’ to NYC VIP’s

Jamaica Tourist Board Hosts Private Screening of "Bob Marley: One Love'

Guests of the Jamaica Tourist Board enjoying food, cocktails and mingling ahead of the private screening of ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ in NYC.
NEW YORK –  To celebrate the opening of Paramount’s “Bob Marley: One Love” biopic in theatres from February 14, the Jamaica Tourist Board held an exclusive reception and private screening of the film for VIPs at Regal Union Square cinema in New York City.

Jamaica Tourist Board’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White, at the private screening of ‘Bob Marley: One Love” in New York City
Jamaica Tourist Board’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White, at the private screening of ‘Bob Marley: One Love” in New York.

“’Bob Marley: One Love’ was in theatres just in time for love month and reggae month,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “On the big screen for the first time, the film is a celebration of the life and legacy of a true Jamaican musical icon Bob Marley. We are so pleased that we were able to showcase it to key partners, as it is yet another demonstration of the outsized influence that Jamaica’s culture has often had on the world through our artists, athletes, music, cuisine and so much more.”

Bringing Jamaican Reggae Music to the World

Jamaica Tourist Board Hosts Top Media, Travel Agents, Stakeholder Partners and Diaspora Guests for a Special NYC Private Screening of “Bob Marley: One Love’
Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board(L); Karlene Angus-Smith, Associate Director of Industry Affairs for Unique Vacations Inc (C).; and Philip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism (R) (Ag.), Americas, Jamaica Tourist Board at the cocktail reception and private screening of ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ in NYC.

Philip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism (Ag.), Americas, Jamaica Tourist Board, added, “The ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ movie brings the love, power, and beauty of Bob’s story along with his Jamaican reggae music to the world on the big screen, which we believe will inspire fans to visit Jamaica.”

Jamaica Tourist Board Hosted Reception

Guests of the Jamaica Tourist Board enjoying food, cocktails and mingling ahead of the private screening of ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ in NYC.
Kicking off with a reception, guests of the Jamaica Tourist Board were provided authentic island food including jerk chicken, patties, and rice and peas from Jumeika, the popular New York City restaurant owned and operated by a Jamaican chef.

Prior to the film’s start, Philip Rose, Director White and Sandals representative Karlene Angus-Smith personally welcomed all guests to the private screening. Once the movie ended, gift bags with branded items from Sandals and Jamaica Tourist Board provided an additional special touch. As guests departed, many expressed their gratitude and noted that they truly enjoyed the event and the film.

In conjunction with the Jamaica Tourist Board, the event was also sponsored by Paramount Pictures and Sandals.

 

