Charles ‘Mark Phi’ Smart Debuts Bob Marley One Love Painting Commissioned by Paramount

SOUTH FLORIDA – Charles Smart, who hails from Pear Tree Grove, Jamaica, also known as “Mark Phi” is an international Artivist based in South Florida. An Artivist is where art “meets” activism.

Mark Phi was commissioned by and collaborated with Paramount Pictures to create a unique interactive promotional painting of Bob Marley for the upcoming “Bob Marley One Love” movie. The movie is scheduled for release this Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024.

The interactive piece first debuted in Mesa, Arizona on December 10th at the “TikTok In The Mix” global music event. The event featured artists like Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, Charlie Puth, Offset, and Peso Pluma.

Artistic Journey

Mark Phi’s artistic journey began at a Sip and Paint event in Boca Raton in 2013. He didn’t even know he had any artistic abilities. Since that moment in Boca Raton he has evolved from anonymity to the only artist to have a collection of Bob Marley fine art paintings on permanent exhibit at the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston Jamaica, named after him, the “Mark Phi International Room”.

Mark Phi at the Bob Marley Museum

Earlier last year, Mark Phi spoke about his exhibit at the Bob Marley Museum and artistic journey. Plus, his international philanthropy and participation in the Bob Marley One Love Experience World Tour.

“The commissioned artwork for the “Bob Marley One Love” movie was not just a tribute to Marley’s music and cultural influence, it was an interactive experience, inviting the audience to engage with the art and the essence echoing Marley’s global message of, “One Love”, says Mark Phi.

Mark Phi has sold his artwork for upwards of $28,000. Part proceeds from the sale of his artwork has been used to raise money for charitable causes across 4 continents.