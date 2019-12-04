A Space For Creators Championing New Emerging Voices at Art Basel Miami

MIAMI – A SPACE FOR CREATORS, a new streaming video platform featuring solely independent creators, will be premiering three emerging creators this Thursday, December 5th during Art Basel.

The featured director is Joshua Kissi, one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in 2018, has partnered with Emmy Award Winner, Lena Waithe for his debut directorial project.

Joshua Kissi’s new project titled Grace: Love in 3 Acts, is a prequel to the upcoming short film GRACE which is set between Maroon Town and Kingston, Jamaica and is the first original co-production under A Space For Creators, an iONE Digital video streaming platform.

The project will screen on Thursday (12/5) and be followed by a Q&A with the directors.

The Q&A will be moderated by Tina Lifford (OWN’s Queen Sugar) who will be using principles from her latest book which explores a concept she’s engineered called, “Inner Fitness.”

The book, published this November by Harper Collins, helps readers leverage their past experiences to thrive. The Q&A will also examine the portrayal of black images in television and film.

Also screening are The Next Right Thing, a series that follows two best friends in New York City embarking on a journey to live their best lives & Pretty For A Big Gurl, a series that follows a group of misguided friends navigating life in search of true happiness.

Please RSVP here as soon as possible to confirm your attendance. This is an RSVP only event. Must be 21+ to attend.

Crafted With Purpose 2019 is a curated event series designed to celebrate creators and their work by showcasing how creativity and purpose can be leveraged to generate a deeper understanding of ourselves and the world around us.