Jamaica Bobsled Foundation Launches Official Team Song & Video

Official Team Song & Video: “Run The Track, It’s Bobsled Time”

NEW YORK – The Jamaica Bobsled Foundation (JBF) has announced the release of “Run The Track, It’s Bobsled Time” – an officially sanctioned team song to raise funds and awareness to benefit the ultimate underdogs – the athletes who compete in the sport of bobsledding and skeleton in the Winter Olympics for the country of Jamaica.

The dancehall pop anthem is available globally on all download and streaming services just in time for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, which marks the Olympic debut of the Jamaica women’s bobsled team and skeleton athlete, coincides with the 30th anniversary of the original Jamaica Bobsled team’s Olympic run and the 25th anniversary of the iconic film “Cool Runnings.”

Proceeds from the track and video will benefit Jamaica Bobsled Foundation, who teamed up with music supervision company Groove Guild to create the track and companion music video. The video features Jamaican dancehall crew Ravers Clavers who choreographed and performed a new dance called the Bobsled Slide.

“We are fierce competitors yet we always find a way to have fun, stay cool, and get fans to join in and feel the rhythm,” explains Devon Harris, original Jamaica Bobsled Team member, three-time Winter Olympian and JBF chair. “This track makes you wanna move and it captures the essence of what it’s like to be a Jamaican bobsledder. We’re equally excited to cheer for our women’s team and skeleton athlete, who are both making history with their debut at the Winter Olympic Games. We are thrilled to see our fans from all over the world enjoy the music and create their own version of the Bobsled Slide.”

The dancehall pop anthem was written and produced by roots-reggae master Sidney Mills (Steel Pulse) and producer/songwriter Jon Notar (Blondie, No I.D.), with additional producing credits going to Paul Riggio and Al Risi from Groove Guild. “Run The Track, It’s Bobsled Time” features percussion by reggae legend Larry McDonald (Bob Marley and the Wailers, Lee “Scratch” Perry). Lead vocals are by Mills and include rousing callouts inviting all to come together and support Team Jamaica.

“The track is an infectious blend of dancehall, reggae and pop that creates an undeniable, dance floor friendly groove,” adds Groove Guild’s Al Risi. “The creation of the signature Bobsled Slide dance gives the team’s global fanbase yet another opportunity to support this perennial cultural phenomenon, and to ‘Nice Up’ the dance.”