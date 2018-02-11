Jamaica Bobsled Niceup Band – Run the Track, It’s Bobsled Time

This infectious dance groove and video (feat. Ravers Clavers dance crew) was created to benefit the ultimate Olympic underdogs, the athletes that benefit from the Jamaica Bobsled Foundation.

“Nice Up” means “let’s get this party started!” Giddyup! The Foundation’s mission is to support the Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation’s mission to develop athletes to qualify for and compete in the sport of bobsledding and skeleton in the Winter Olympics for the country of Jamaica.

The organization will organize fundraising events and solicit corporate sponsorships.

The proceeds of such efforts will be used directly to pay for coaches and other experts as well as to cover training expenses, including but not limited to airfare, hotels, meals, clothing, and equipment.

Directed by Mister Lynch