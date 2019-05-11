Grammy Nominated Band Raging Fyah Embarks On “Better Tomorrow” Tour

New York – Grammy nominated band Raging Fyah is embarking on their “Better Tomorrow” US Summer Tour, supporting their latest single and music video of the same name.

The tour will begin in July and conclude August 10th at VP Records 40th Anniversary Concert at City Park’s Summer Stage at Central Park, New York.

With “Better Tomorrow”, Raging Fyah stays true to their roots rock reggae sound, while giving attention to an important issue.

The new single is a lyrically powerful song that sends the message of building a bridge instead of creating a wall, serving as a literal and figurative metaphor for one love and unity. In a politically divided time, Raging Fyah shows us that coming together is the answer and division will only tear us apart.

The video, directed by Dubee of Upsetta, portrays images of current events around the world and what should be done to make things better. “We wanted the video to connect to all kinds of people regardless of race, age and background,” said band member Pele. “We think the director did a good job at capturing the power of human connection,” he continued.

“Better Tomorrow” is such an important song in this political climate,” said band member Demar. “We know there is a lot to be done and we just want to do our small part by spreading the message of unity to the world,” he concluded.

Raging Fyah US Tour Dates

Wed-Jul-10 Cincinnati, Ohio — Fountain Square Concert Series

Thu-Jul-11 Carbondale, IL — Shyrock Auditorium Steps at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Sat-Jul-13 Snowshoe, West Virginia — 4848 Festival

Sun-Jul-14 Richmond, Virginia — The Camel

Tue-Jul-16 Virginia Beach, VA — The Bunker Brewhall

Thu-Jul-18 S Kingstown, RI Ocean Mist

Fri-Jul-19 Washington, DC — Union Stage

Sat-Jul-20 Asbury Park, New Jersey — Asbury Lanes

Sun-Jul-21 Brooklyn, New York — Brooklyn Bowl

Mon-Jul-22 Ocean City, Maryland — Seacrets

Saturday- Aug-10 Central Park, NYC