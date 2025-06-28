Jamaica’s Ambassador Lauds Atlanta-based Integrity Children’s Fund

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency, Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, has lauded the Atlanta-based Integrity Children’s Fund for its contribution to the education and development of at-risk children.

“I am pleased to salute the Integrity Children’s Fund, which, through its effort of giving back, has helped to touch many lives in Jamaica in immeasurable ways,” Ambassador Anderson said.

Integrity Children’s Fund Gala

He gave a strong keynote speech at the Integrity Children’s Fund Gala on June 21. The event took place at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. The theme was “an evening of glamour for education.” It celebrated over 20 years of impact from the diaspora. This work has helped position Jamaica as a leader in education reform and innovation.

Ambassador Anderson praised the Integrity Children’s Fund for its enduring commitment to education. He described it as a case where “conviction meets compassion and action follows intention.”

Since it started in 2002, the Atlanta nonprofit has given out about $1.2 million. It supports around 600 students each year. More importantaly, it has helped over 8,000 people in Jamaica and immigrant families in Atlanta.

Strategic Partnership in Action

The Integrity Children’s Fund was founded by a team of visionary Jamaicans led by Major (Ret’d) Karl Chambers. The Fund has built a strong network of educational excellence. It works with schools and community groups. This includes Kingston’s Jones Town Learning Center and Operation Restoration Christian School in Trench Town. The Fund also has programs in Trelawny and Montego Bay.

Ambassador Anderson lauded Major Chambers as “a proud son of Excelsior High School” whose leadership reflects “quiet strength and moral clarity.” The Fund’s expansion into Clarkston, Georgia—widely known as the “Ellis Island of the South”—illustrates how Jamaican values continue to influence and uplift communities far beyond national borders.

Alignment with Government Reform

Ambassador Anderson also emphasized alignment with Jamaica’s national education priorities. He spotlighted Education Minister Dr. Dana Morris Dixon’s recent announcement that reading instruction will return to primary school timetables beginning September.

This policy, combined with the National School Learning and Intervention Plan (NSLIP), represents a holistic effort to enhance instruction time, provide psychosocial support, integrate digital resources, and tailor learning approaches to students’ needs.

The Ambassador underscored the opportunity this creates for synergistic collaboration between government policy and diaspora investment—placing Jamaica at the forefront of educational transformation in the Caribbean.

Technology and Global Competitiveness

A key point in the Ambassador’s speech was the use of new technologies. He called artificial intelligence and digital learning platforms important tools. These tools provide “real-time feedback, personalized learning paths, and access to quality resources no matter where you are.” These tools are already used in Fund-supported programs. They are helping Jamaica overcome traditional education barriers and become a leader in tech-based learning.

A Model for the Region

With an estimated diaspora of over 2.5 million, Jamaica has a unique development asset that few nations can match. The Integrity Children’s Fund serves as a model of how focused diaspora engagement can drive sustainable national progress. Its annual contribution of over $70,000 does more than fund programs—it builds capacity, creates opportunity, and fosters systemic change.

From its humble beginnings supporting a single school, the organization has grown into a sophisticated educational network studied by other Caribbean nations seeking to replicate its success.

A Shared Vision for the Future

Ambassador Anderson called on Jamaicans at home and abroad to be “co-authors of our nation’s future”, and to continue supporting initiatives like the Integrity Children’s Fund.

The Gala was a celebration of twenty years of success. It also showed a renewed commitment to a vision for Jamaica. This vision is for every child to have the chance to succeed. It is supported by global partnerships, national pride, and transformative education.

“The Integrity Children’s Fund proves that when Jamaicans unite around a shared purpose, no challenge is too great and no dream too ambitious to achieve…when you invest in a child’s education, you are investing in their capacity to navigate the world. You are giving them the tools to shape their own narratives, to challenge inequity, and to lift others as they rise”, Ambassador Anderson emphasized.

Award Recognitions

One important part of the gala was honoring outstanding Jamaicans. They were recognized for their work in medicine, aviation, and leadership.

The awards were presented by Ambassador Anderson to Jamaica’s Consul General in Miami, Mr. Oliver Mair, Dr. Sharon Harley and Executive Director of International Affairs at Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Mrs. Alrene Richards Barr.

In the true spirit of commitment to this cause, patrons contributed just over $35,000 at the event. The proceeds will go towards the continued funding of education projects in Jamaica and Atlanta.