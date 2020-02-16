Broward Superintendent of Schools and the Mayor of Davie to speak at ConFab

// // //

DAVIE – The Partners For Youth Foundation (PFYF) will launch its annual forum on Saturday, February 22nd at 10:00 am at the Bamford Park Auditorium in Davie.

This ConFAB is designed for teenagers, who will be coming together in an unprecedented and stimulating setting, that will feature presentations on Finances, Health & Wellness, College education options, Culture and the Law. The teens will also be given the opportunity to raise questions on matters of concern to them.

The sessions will be moderated by qualified professionals in the various disciplines of focus, with specially invited resource persons as guests.

Broward Superintendent of Schools, Robert Runcie and the Mayor of Davie, Judy Paul will also be in attendance to connect with the teens.

“We believe it is crucial to hear from our youngsters in a forum platform of togetherness, mutual respect and constructive understanding” said Steve Higgins, board member of the PFYF. “Sometimes our youth simply do not necessarily know where to turn, so we need to offer some direction”, says Dr. Rose Adams-Lewis, PFYF Director.

This is a free event and we invite all parents and custodians to take their youngsters to this exciting forum of exchange. “We are excited about this Confab! There will be something there for everyone and we encourage all to come out for this event”, according to the president of the PFYF, Clinton DaCosta.

The PFYF has over the years embarked upon programs benefiting organizations such as the SOS Children’s Village in South Florida and The STEP Centre, The Bustamante Children’s Hospital, and The National Children Home in Jamaica and has been granting individual scholarships to students through the Miss Jamaica Florida organization for over two decades.

They have partnered with a number of organizations over the years to showcase family-oriented cultural events in the Diaspora including the annual Miss Jamaica Florida Pageant and the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival.

The Partners for Youth Foundation is a non-profit organization 501(C)(3) founded in memory of the late Anthony Baker.

For more than two decades, the Foundation has devoted its efforts to the personal and cultural development of young men and women in our community. We also award the Anthony and Marcia Baker scholarship annually to a worthy college-bound student and advocate for Youth and family at risk for isolation, financial & health vulnerability.