Jamaica’s New Ambassador to the United States Arrives in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jamaica has a new envoy to the United States. Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson arrived in Washington, DC, on Wednesday afternoon as Ambassador-Designate. He is set to take up his position as his country’s 14th Ambassador to the United States.

He will also be Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States of America. Additionally, he will serve as Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), which is headquartered in Washington, DC.

The new Jamaican envoy was met on arrival at Ronald Reagan National Airport by United States Department of State Assistant Chief of Protocol Ms. Nan Kennelly. He was also met by Noelia Sales, State Department Protocol Officer. Additionally, the Ambassador Designate was received by the Jamaican Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires Ms. Lishann Salmon and the Jamaican Alternate Representative to the Organization American States, Ms. Delita McCallum.

Ambassador-Designate Anderson succeeds Ambassador Audrey P. Marks, the now Senator and Minister with responsibility for efficiency, innovation and digital transformation. She demitted office in March after two separate tours of duty – altogether some ten years in Washington.

Ambassador-Designate

The Ambassador-Designate will shortly present his credentials to the Department of State. Following that, he will present them to the President. He is looking forward to engaging the US administration. Moreover, he is eager to engage the large Jamaican Diaspora. He also looks forward to engaging fellow OAS Member States.

His first order of business today, Thursday, May 29th is a meeting with the staff of the Embassy.

Ambassador Anderson’s appointment was announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson-Smith in March, who described Anderson’s appointment as reflecting “Jamaica’s broader diplomatic approach, which emphasises experienced leadership in key ambassadorial roles.” She went on to laud Anderson’s leadership and expertise, saying they “will also be critical in advancing Jamaica’s wider priorities, fostering deeper collaboration with the United States while engaging strategically within the OAS.”

Top Priorities

Strengthening our investment, security, and diaspora strategies, cornerstones that will propel Jamaica forward were priorities the Jamaican Prime Minister, Dr. Andrew Holness, emphasised during a courtesy call Mr. Anderson made on him. The Prime Minister expressed full confidence in the new ambassador’s ability to “champion our national interests abroad and building lasting partnerships.

With a strong background in Caribbean regional coordination, the Ambassador-Designate has advised governments on national security frameworks. He has also led multinational security operations. Furthermore, he has served as Major General for the Jamaica Defense Force, Commissioner of Police, and National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Jamaica.