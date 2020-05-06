MIRAMAR – Miramar’s Mayor Wayne M. Messam has been appointed to the African American Mayors Association (AAMA) Board of Trustees. The AAMA board is comprised of 17 mayors from across the country.

The AAMA creates a forum for mayors to take positions on public policies that impact the vitality and sustainability of their cities and to share best practices related to municipal management.

The announcement of new officers and virtual swearing in was held via Zoom on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

“It is a tremendous honor to be serving on the AAMA’s Board of Trustees. Being able to come together with mayors from around the country to help find solutions that improve the quality of life for our residents is vital. We will be able to focus on unique local challenges and exchange ideas that will foster safer and more vibrant communities,” said Mayor Messam.

The AAMA was launched on May 1, 2014 in Washington D.C. by a dynamic group of black mayors. The Association was established to represent over 500 African American mayors and their 48 million constituents across the United States.