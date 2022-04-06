Entertainment

Jah9: Top Female Celebrity CryptoRasta & New Chalice Station

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News8 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Jah9: Top Female Celebrity CryptoRasta & New Chalice Station
Jah9
Jah9: Top Female Celebrity CryptoRasta & New Chalice Station
Jah9

[NEW YORK] – The first lady of neo-roots reggae, Jah9, had the top selling non-fungible token (NFT) in the April 1 CryptoRastas auction.

Her rare avatar sparked a bidding war on OpenSea marketplace. They eventually sold for 1.6 ETH ($5,567 USD, subject to currency value fluctuation).

The only female among ten (10) international reggae artists whose generative art were included in the auction. Jah9’s avatar is the only CryptoRasta depicting Ganja steaming. It is widely known as her preferred method of Ganja meditation.

Surpassing the closing sale price of Sugar Minott, Ranking Joe, AnthonyB, Jah Mason, Jesse Royal, Yaadcore and a few others. The auction was part of a limited edition of 200 avatars representing reggae celebrities.  This was Jah9’s first time participating in the cryptoverse.

Chalice Station NFT

An added value unique to the winner of her specific CryptoRasta NFT, is now also the first to own one of her forthcoming Chalice Station NFTs. It is slated to drop on 4/20.

Chalice Station NFT owners will enjoy exclusive access to a “wellness community sharing knowledge of ganja‘s meditative and medicinal properties via an ancient chalice steaming method, wholistic health experiences, economic empowerment and NFTs”. Perks will include access to various wellness services, products, events, retreats, online workshops, and yoga sessions. Plus, receive Jah9’s uniquely designed, all glass, ganja steamer.

Jah9s creative vision presented something extremely unique to the world when she emerged on the scene in 2010. She eloquently weaved potent social awareness and ganja advocacy lyrics onto savory Reggae rhythms. Especially while also infusing wellness and yoga into her tour experiences. A combination in which Reggae music culture had never experienced.

With now 3 studio albums, numerous singles and over a decade of presenting her multifaceted gifts to eager crowds all over the world, Chalice Station is an all new WEB3 wellness community poised to become yet again Jah9’s new movement, with a ‘new name’.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News8 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Grandpa Sydney’s Anancy Stories, a new e-book by Jamaican Author, Geoffrey Philp

October 2, 2012

AFUWI Launches Caribbean Jazz Matazz – Florida Fundraiser

May 2, 2014

Colors of the Caribbean celebrates Caribbean American Heritage

March 3, 2016
Director Michael Mooleedhar (L) and producer Christian James (R) of Green Days By the River

TT Film Green Days By the River to open ttff/17

September 4, 2017
Back to top button