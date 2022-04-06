Jah9: Top Female Celebrity CryptoRasta & New Chalice Station

[NEW YORK] – The first lady of neo-roots reggae, Jah9, had the top selling non-fungible token (NFT) in the April 1 CryptoRastas auction.

Her rare avatar sparked a bidding war on OpenSea marketplace. They eventually sold for 1.6 ETH ($5,567 USD, subject to currency value fluctuation).

The only female among ten (10) international reggae artists whose generative art were included in the auction. Jah9’s avatar is the only CryptoRasta depicting Ganja steaming. It is widely known as her preferred method of Ganja meditation.

Surpassing the closing sale price of Sugar Minott, Ranking Joe, AnthonyB, Jah Mason, Jesse Royal, Yaadcore and a few others. The auction was part of a limited edition of 200 avatars representing reggae celebrities. This was Jah9’s first time participating in the cryptoverse.

Chalice Station NFT

An added value unique to the winner of her specific CryptoRasta NFT, is now also the first to own one of her forthcoming Chalice Station NFTs. It is slated to drop on 4/20.

Chalice Station NFT owners will enjoy exclusive access to a “wellness community sharing knowledge of ganja‘s meditative and medicinal properties via an ancient chalice steaming method, wholistic health experiences, economic empowerment and NFTs”. Perks will include access to various wellness services, products, events, retreats, online workshops, and yoga sessions. Plus, receive Jah9’s uniquely designed, all glass, ganja steamer.

Jah9s creative vision presented something extremely unique to the world when she emerged on the scene in 2010. She eloquently weaved potent social awareness and ganja advocacy lyrics onto savory Reggae rhythms. Especially while also infusing wellness and yoga into her tour experiences. A combination in which Reggae music culture had never experienced.

With now 3 studio albums, numerous singles and over a decade of presenting her multifaceted gifts to eager crowds all over the world, Chalice Station is an all new WEB3 wellness community poised to become yet again Jah9’s new movement, with a ‘new name’.