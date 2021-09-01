West London’s Chart-Topping Trio WSTRN Release New Single “Be My Guest”

[NEW YORK] – Coming off the heels of their vibrant hit single “Mama Stay”, West London based act WSTRN release their new single “Be My Guest” featuring Nigerian act, Fireboy DML.

Formed by cousins Akelle Charles and Haile and their longtime friend Louis Rei. The West London trio WSTRN have developed a lifetime of musical camaraderie into their R&B/pop-centric rap sound. All three grew up in West London and were connected through musical ties early on. Especially with Akelle and Haile’s fathers playing together in a local reggae band. All three friends pursued music on their own, but WSTRN was born out of the trio’s first collaborative jam sessions in 2015.

Smooth Releases

The three-piece act continues their distinctive streak of smooth releases with a new rhythmic jam, produced by PRGRSHN, which moves with groove tendencies. Eﬀortlessly showcasing their distinctively unique sound, the catchy bounce of the strings laced with the infectious baseline, seamlessly matched with Louis Rei and Akelle’s charm alongside Haile’s melodic vocals on the chorus, gifts us with a captivating banger, “Be My Guest”. This hot new single is set to be a hit, pairing world class production with prolific artists. “Be My Guest” showcases an appearance from Lagos’s very own Fireboy DML making the diasporic connection with a hot guest verse.

Speaking on the inspiration behind “Be My Guest” WSTRN says: “It’s a feel-good release for supporters to raise their vibrations before carnival”.

Experimenting With Diﬀerent Soundscapes

Fused together by influences that span R&B, Hip-Hop and soul with a base of reggae and dancehall, WSTRN’s artistry reaches far beyond their Caribbean roots. The trio’s ear lends itself to experimenting with diﬀerent soundscapes and their releases so far attest to their worldwide appeal. The group made their mark in 2015 with release ‘IN2’, amassing over 108 M streams to date with their debut album WSTRN season 2 following on in August 2019. Ever since, the summer period has been rightfully dubbed as ‘WSTRN Season’ by fans.

Fast forward to present day and over 300 million worldwide streams later, the trio are steadily crafting their second studio album. “We were born into music; it has always found us. We’re ready to capture more ears and take this to the next level.” As Akelle tells it, expect more to come from WSTRN as over half a decade later, their ‘season’ is proving to be evergreen.