YAADCORE Brings ‘Reggaeland’ Home to Jamaica

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Selector-turned-artist YAADCORE returns home to celebrate the release of his debut album, Reggaeland, in Jamaica on Friday, April 8, with a live music event at Skyline Levels, Jack’s Hill, Kingston.

Reggaeland was released on March 18 and is available on all digital streaming platforms through Yaadcore’s 12 Yaad Records and Delicious Vinyl Island, the new Caribbean music imprint from iconic L.A. indie label Delicious Vinyl.

Album Release Parties

To celebrate the innovative and long-awaited project’s arrival, YAADCORE is hosting a series of release parties in different cities, including two last week in the USA — at Cafe Erzulie in Brooklyn, and at Miami’s Blackbird Ordinary (@ Silent Addy’s Lime Cay party). A final event will be held at the Diamond Supply Co flagship in Los Angeles, on April 23.

The Jamaica launch on April 8, presented by 12 Yaad and Diamond Supply Co, will feature a live band performance from YAADCORE, surprise special guests, and music from selectors Bambino, Ricky Trooper, Natural High Music and Fiyah Yout.

The event also marks the return of live music to Skyline Levels. Skyline is a multi-dimensional music and cultural works complex on Skyline Drive, popularly known as “Reggae Mountain”. This will be the first time since Jamaica’s entertainment sector reopened March 18 after two years of pandemic restrictions.

The Land of Reggae

“For this event, we’re bringing Reggaeland back to the reggae land, which is Jamaica,” YAADCORE says. “This album is about the movement from selecting to becoming an artist. Skyline Drive is a place where I started my career as a roots selector, playing Kingston Dub Club. So it’s a joy to do my first official live band show with the Skyline view.”

Reggaeland, which features appearances from reggae stars Richie Spice, Jah9, I-Wayne and Pressure Busspipe. Plus a cameo from the late Lee “Scratch” Perry. It completes a transition that began when Yaadcore sang and co-produced his first single “Ready Now” in 2019.

While the title celebrates Jamaica’s status as the home of reggae, Reggaeland pulls trap, R&B, psychedelia, classic hip-hop and jazz into an eclectic, layered sound that defies categorization. “It’s reggae music with a fusion,” YAADCORE says of his music. “From you hear I and I ‘pon it then you know it ah go bring Jamaican flavor.”

YAADCORE’s Reggaeland album release party and Earthstrong celebration officially kicks off at 7:00 pm on April 8,