Jada Kingdom Collaborates with Dexta Daps in ‘Ready’

NEW YORK – Critically-acclaimed, Jamaica-born singer/songwriter Jada Kingdom releases her latest song, “Ready,” a captivating blend of modern Dancehall and R&B, featuring legendary Dancehall artist Dexta Daps. Get it HERE.

Kingdom’s creative output is a testament to her storytelling prowess, a quality that has captivated Reggae/Dancehall/R&B tastemakers alike. “Ready” is an immersive sonic experience that beckons fans and newcomers to a captivating collaboration by Jamaica’s finest— a ballad that exudes excellence from the start.

The new song arrives after the self-proclaimed TWINKLE made her return with “Somebody Else.”

Tidal currently highlights the track via the Real Love: Best New R&B playlist as Billboard proclaimed the track as a “must hear track” and “a characteristically seductive kiss-off, [that] finds Twinkle purring her way through an R&B-infused track that balances vulnerability with strength sourced from introspection.”

Revered outlet Earmilk raved “from the sultry vocal runs, unapologetic lyrics and a thumping soundscape that fuses ethereal strings and pads with a classic drum arrangement, Jada Kingdom delivers a soul-stirring performance ripe with warm vocal runs, layered melodies and authentic lyrics that evoke honesty” as other outlets such as GRM Daily, VIBE and more followed suite with praise.

As she readies the release of her forthcoming project, Jada wraps another year of accolades and achievements— from sold-out shows across the globe to amassing streams and listeners within the multi-millions. The anticipation for a successful 2025 for bad gyal Jada Kingdom is palpable.