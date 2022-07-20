Hezron Clarke New Album Gives Reggae a Fresh Global Appeal

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – While reggae has struggled to maintain mainstream success since its onset, there have been artists whose passion to breakthrough globally while staying true to the core of who they are have been more prominent than others.

Today, I am happy to share that we are working with Montego Bay raised Jamaican vocalist, songwriter and producer Hezron Clarke. He will be releasing his album, M.O.A.M. (Man on a Mission), available on all streaming platforms on August 19 via Tad’s Record (Ernie Ranglin, Tanya Stephens).

Hezron has embodied his own classic vocal and musical style while taking notes from some of the greats. Drawing inspiration from classic soul artists such as Luther Vandross, Otis Redding and Sam Cooke. 90’s favorites KC and Jojo and Dave Hollister and iconic Jamaican singers Beres Hammond and Dennis Brown.