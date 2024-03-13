Entertainment

Hookie Returns in Grand Style for Jamaica’s Carnival 2024

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 9 1 minute read
Hookie returns in Grand Style for Jamaica's Carnival 2024

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Hookie, the premier event brand which is synonymous with vibrant Caribbean entertainment in the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia area (DMV), is set to make its return to Kingston, Jamaica for the 2024 edition of the island’s Carnival festivities on the morning of Friday April 5th.

The Organizers of the event, HookieLife Entertainment are promising an unforgettable experience for patrons from near and far which takes the form of a ‘Breakfast Fete’ on what is referred to as Jamaica’s Carnival Friday morning.

The beloved event brand will deliver a memorable pool party experience on Jamaica's Carnival Friday
The beloved event brand will deliver a memorable pool party experience on Jamaica’s Carnival Friday

After a hiatus due to the global pandemic, Hookie’s return is highly anticipated by Carnival enthusiasts and partygoers alike.

The event known for its pulsating beats, infectious energy and for always delivering a memorable pool party experience has become a beloved brand that attracts thousands of international attendees each year with its annual Hookie Weekend festival in the DMV and Hookie Miami Carnival fete.

Hookie with Renaissance Disco
The promoters of Hookie have collaborated with the famous Renaissance Disco for this Jamaica event

The promoters of Hookie Jamaica, who’ve collaborated with the famous Renaissance Disco for this event, anticipate a fantastic production in the land of wood and water.

The Organizers of the event HookieLife Entertainment are promising an unforgettable experience for patrons from near and far.

“We’re thrilled to announce the return of Hookie for Jamaica’s Carnival 2024. Hookie has always been about celebrating the spirit of Carnival, the music, the culture, and the sense of unity it brings. We’ve been working tirelessly to ensure that this year’s event surpasses all expectations and delivers an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

Hookie Jamaica Breakfast Fete

The poolside vibes will come alive at the upcoming Hookie Jamaica Breakfast Fete
The poolside vibes will come alive at the upcoming Hookie Jamaica Breakfast Fete

The Friday morning affair takes place at the swanky Kingston venue, Summit Kingston and will not only offer a fully stocked bar and Jamaican food on sale, but also a refreshing poolside atmosphere featuring top local and international DJs who will provide a diverse array of musical genres including Soca, Dancehall, Reggae & Afrobeats.

The Hookie Team members encourage attendees to rise and party with them and bring their swimwear for poolside vibes and an amazing time this coming Jamaica Carnival Friday.

The Hookie Jamaica Breakfast Fete takes place on Friday April 5th 2024 from 9AM at ‘Summit Kingston’, 16 Chelsea Avenue, Kingston, Jamaica.

For tickets and info please visit: www.hookielife.com/tickets

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Jamaican Born Game Of Thrones Actor Marcos James Makes Writing and Producing Film Debut with “Ceremony”

Game of Thrones Actor Marcos James Makes Writing & Producing Debut with Ceremony

October 23, 2023
Soca Stars Kes Share New Single ‘Jolene’

Soca Stars Kes Share New Single ‘Jolene’

January 15, 2022

Jazzie B to receive DeJam Festival DJ Lifetime Achievement Award

May 18, 2008
From Promoter to Author, Andrew Minott Releases Autobiography, Prove 'Em Wrong

From Promoter to Author, Andrew Minott Pens Autobiography, Prove ‘Em Wrong

January 12, 2023
Back to top button