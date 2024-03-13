Hookie returns in Grand Style for Jamaica's Carnival 2024

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Hookie, the premier event brand which is synonymous with vibrant Caribbean entertainment in the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia area (DMV), is set to make its return to Kingston, Jamaica for the 2024 edition of the island’s Carnival festivities on the morning of Friday April 5th.

The Organizers of the event, HookieLife Entertainment are promising an unforgettable experience for patrons from near and far which takes the form of a ‘Breakfast Fete’ on what is referred to as Jamaica’s Carnival Friday morning.

After a hiatus due to the global pandemic, Hookie’s return is highly anticipated by Carnival enthusiasts and partygoers alike.

The event known for its pulsating beats, infectious energy and for always delivering a memorable pool party experience has become a beloved brand that attracts thousands of international attendees each year with its annual Hookie Weekend festival in the DMV and Hookie Miami Carnival fete.

The promoters of Hookie Jamaica, who’ve collaborated with the famous Renaissance Disco for this event, anticipate a fantastic production in the land of wood and water.

“We’re thrilled to announce the return of Hookie for Jamaica’s Carnival 2024. Hookie has always been about celebrating the spirit of Carnival, the music, the culture, and the sense of unity it brings. We’ve been working tirelessly to ensure that this year’s event surpasses all expectations and delivers an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

Hookie Jamaica Breakfast Fete

The Friday morning affair takes place at the swanky Kingston venue, Summit Kingston and will not only offer a fully stocked bar and Jamaican food on sale, but also a refreshing poolside atmosphere featuring top local and international DJs who will provide a diverse array of musical genres including Soca, Dancehall, Reggae & Afrobeats.

The Hookie Team members encourage attendees to rise and party with them and bring their swimwear for poolside vibes and an amazing time this coming Jamaica Carnival Friday.

The Hookie Jamaica Breakfast Fete takes place on Friday April 5th 2024 from 9AM at ‘Summit Kingston’, 16 Chelsea Avenue, Kingston, Jamaica.

For tickets and info please visit: www.hookielife.com/tickets