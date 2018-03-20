‘Hookie’ makes its Jamaica Carnival debut on April 6th

Kingston, Jamaica – After 8+ years of unforgettable events in Washington DC, Bermuda and Miami, the Hookie life team is taking its flagship event, ‘Hookie’ to Jamaica for its debut on Friday April 6th, 2018 as part of the Carnival in Jamaica festivities.

Hookie, comes from the term ‘playing hookie’ and means to skip out on one’s obligations in order to have fun, will bring its ‘stay home from work to fete’ concept to beautiful Jamaica in fine fashion.

This inaugural edition of Hookie Jamaica is a collaborative effort between the promoters Hookie Life Entertainment and Renaissance Disco, Jamaica’s premiere DJ sound system and event connoisseurs.

This year’s incarnation of the event will take place in the form of an epic poolside breakfast party affair at the Constant Spring Golf Course in Kingston, Jamaica.

The popular fete franchise known for its string of events such as the Hookie DC pool party, Lion’s Pride J’ouvert and Hookie Miami has already generated a buzz within the Caribbean islands and diaspora due to its high standard of quality and undeniable entertainment factor.

The beloved brand will now deliver its unmistakable vibe and energy to the land of wood and water.

Carnival lovers in Kingston are in store for a one of a kind experience complete with a complimentary cross-Caribbean breakfast buffet and an all-star cast of local, regional and International DJs.

The event’s amazing DJ line-up features Jamaica’s own DJ Delano & DJ Smoke, T&T’s top female selector Alicia The Duchess, the Soca Prince, Dr. Jay from Toronto, International Stephen (ATL), Freeze International (NYC) and DC’s DJ Majestic and Mystic Vibes 6.0.

As one of the latest additions to the Jamaica Carnival event roster, Hookie will be the only breakfast and pool party on the Carnival Friday schedule.

The diligent organizers of Hookie Jamaica have put much effort into bringing forth a memorable experience for Jamaica’s Soca Junkies and visiting Fete-a-holics alike.

In addition to complimentary breakfast, sizzling Soca music by top DJs, a fully stocked bar to satisfy a wide variety of drinking pleasures and an amazing venue, this famed event will bring together Carnival enthusiasts from various parts of the globe to revel in one place.

Experience the ultimate poolside breakfast party at ‘Hookie Jamaica’ on Friday 6th April 2018, at the Constant Spring Golf Course, Kingston, from 8am – 3pm for $30 USD ($3,720 JMD).