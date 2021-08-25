Freddie McGregor to Headline Sound Chat Radio 10th Anniversary Celebration in NY

[NEW YORK] – Sound Chat Radio is commemorating its 10th Anniversary in fine style this weekend in New York, culminating with an appearance by The Captain of the “Big Ship” Freddie McGregor OD on their sold-out “Reeewind Sundays on the Ocean” All White Cruise. The exclusive Sunday, August 29 event comes fresh off the heels of the famed singer being honored with an official “Freddie McGregor Day” by the city of Hartford, Connecticut.

The Grammy-nominated Freddie McGregor has been serving up musical greatness for more than six decades and is the ideal artist to headline the milestone occasion for Sound Chat Radio, one of the world’s largest online Caribbean radio stations. The legendary act joins an all-star lineup of Sound Chat Radio “Reeewind Sundays” personalities including Bobby Channel One, Carl B Moxie, Supa Fridge, Nexxt Level, Jah Wise, Johnny Guard and Kulcha Kartel.

“It’s truly a blessing to have sustained Sound Chat Radio for 10 years,” says Bourne. “We are proud that Freddie McGregor will be on deck to celebrate this accomplishment with us, as we have built a great relationship with the legendary entertainer over the years and our listeners love him.”

Launched by Garfield “Chin” Bourne of Irish and Chin, Sound Chat Radio is syndicated in more than 30 markets and has amassed millions of listeners. Bourne credits the success of the Sound Chat Radio sound system-driven talk show for catapulting Sound Chat Radio into an expansive network.

Bourne says, ” The journey has had challenges, but it’s rewarding to see the growth and even more humbling to see the overall influence the platform has had on media. Sound Chat Radio has provided a blueprint for sound system based talk programming, spawning scores of shows taking on its format.”

Consisting of more than 40 programs with top sound systems, DJs, radio personalities and esteemed journalists, Sound Chat Radio offers an interactive radio experience to a wide audience, ranging from 28-71 years old. The station is a conduit of the global Jamaican Diaspora, connecting them with timely, important and substantive content. Topics span entertainment, politics, business, sports, economics, health, spirituality and more.

“I believe that Sound Chat Radio’s diverse and insanely talented roster and unorthodox style of radio are the main ingredients in its winning formula. We took a chance and broke the monotony of traditional radio, incorporating sounds as radio personalities, unique topics and audience involvement. It worked! You’ll never hear the same show twice,” says Bourne enthusiastically.