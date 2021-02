Jackson Memorial Honors Jamaican-American’s Sharifa Lindo and Terehas Lindo Williamson during Black History Month

by Howard Campbell [MIAMI] – As Afro-conscious parents, Hopeton and Dawn Lindo ensured their three children identified with the Motherland by giving them African names. Fitting then, that daughters Terehas and Sharifa have been cited for Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Black History Month celebrations. The sisters work in the Miami institution’s operation theater as Certified Registered […]