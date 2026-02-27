Reggae Month: Etana’s Rendition of Bob Marley’s I Shot The Sheriff

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Two-time Grammy-nominated reggae powerhouse Etana closes out Reggae Month in stirring fashion with the release of her deeply soulful rendition of I Shot The Sheriff, the timeless classic by reggae icon Bob Marley. The single stands as both a tribute to reggae’s most influential figure and a reaffirmation of the genre’s enduring global impact.

Crowned the first Reggae Month Ambassador, Etana has spent the month championing Jamaica’s musical heritage through performances, appearances, and cultural initiatives. Her new release arrives as a heartfelt musical offering to Marley’s legacy. His revolutionary songwriting continues to inspire generations worldwide.

Originally written and recorded in 1973, I Shot The Sheriff is one of reggae’s most recognizable songs—later achieving massive international crossover success through a 1974 cover by Eric Clapton. Etana’s interpretation strips the song down to its emotional core. Furthermore, she infuses it with her signature vocal warmth, modern production textures, and a reverent nod to its roots.

Re-imagined by her independent label Freemind Music Records in collaboration with Eclectic Productions, the track balances authenticity with contemporary polish. As a result, it is equally compelling for longtime reggae purists and new listeners discovering the genre.

One Love Bob Marley Concert

Earlier this month, Etana joined a star-studded lineup at the One Love Bob Marley Concert. The show took place on February 6 in Kingston. Artists from across reggae spectrum came together to honor Marley’s legacy. The concert was part of Jamaica’s annual Reggae Month celebrations.

Reflecting on the song’s significance, Etana shared: “I always pay tribute to the legends Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, and Dennis Brown in my live performances. ‘I Shot The Sheriff’ is one of my favorites — I love the story and message in this song, and it resonates with me. Marley explained it as a metaphor for justice, self-defense, and fighting against oppression — not simply a story about gun violence. The injustice continues in many ways, so the song is still relevant today.”

Etana’s version preserves the narrative tension of the original while highlighting themes of justice, survival, and moral conviction—ideas that remain strikingly relevant today. Her vocal delivery moves effortlessly between vulnerability and strength, underscoring why she is widely regarded as one of contemporary reggae’s most compelling voices.

As Reggae Month draws to a close, the release serves as both a celebration and a symbolic passing of the torch—honoring the pioneers who built the genre while demonstrating its continued evolution through artists like Etana.