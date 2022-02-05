As Jamaica Celebrates Reggae Month Here’s Some Black History

by Howard Campbell

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – February is celebrated as Black History Month in the United States. In Jamaica, it is recognized as Reggae Month.

African-Americans and Jamaican reggae artists have a long association that can be traced to the 1960s when the music emerged from clubs and dance halls in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital.

Acts like Stevie Wonder, Roberta Flack and Gwen Guthrie, as well as musicians Al Anderson and Donald Kinsey, collaborated with reggae acts.

Here’s a bit of trivia: