Island Space Museum to Host Best of Jamaica 2021 Awards Show

[PLANTATION] – The Best of Jamaica 2021 Awards Show will be hosted at the Island Space Museum in Plantation, Florida, and broadcasted on the Jamaicans.com Facebook and YouTube platform on December 10, 2021. Media personalities Jody Ann Gray and Eddy Edwards will be the hosts for the show.

The Best of Jamaica Awards Show is the biggest feature of the year for Jamaicans.com, the world’s leading website and media platform covering Jamaican and Caribbean news, travel, food, and culture.

Best of Jamaica

The Best of Jamaica is all about what our READERS vote as the BEST and what our writers at Jamaicans.com, who cover a variety of topics every day, think is the BEST. The exciting results show will focus on 19 individual geographic regions around the world and will be available on Jamaicans.com’s YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages.

The shows will reveal the best dining, shopping, recreation, and all-around Jamaican cultural experiences offered in each location.

“Jamaicans.com is a champion of all things “Yard,” and Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is working toward becoming stewards of stories of Caribbean exceptionalism. It is absolutely fitting that Island SPACE was selected as the site for their broadcast recognizing the best of the Jamaica in South Florida and around the U.S. Kudos to the honorees and the Jamaicans.com team.” said Calibe Thompson Co-founder, Island SPACE.

Advancing Caribbean Culture

The nonprofit Island SPACE is committed to developing and advancing the arts, culture, history, and educational initiatives that represent the Caribbean region in South Florida and the wider Diaspora community. Its projects are designed to raise awareness of Caribbean art, history, and culture in all forms and to facilitate the creation of artistic, cultural, and socially conscious initiatives to educate the public about the contributions and significance of the Caribbean community to the world.

These projects have included the museum’s inaugural celebration and fundraiser on June 27, 2021, entitled “Magic at the Museum,” which combined the talent, celebrity, and storytelling skills of the Caribbean to emphasize to both online and in-person attendees how Island SPACE is true to its slogan and really is a “place where Caribbean cultures unite.”

In July and August of 2021, the Island SPACE Caribbean Museum hosted the opening reception for a photo exhibit, reading, and film by Jamaican author and filmmaker Judith Falloon-Reid, the first Jamaican woman to visit Antarctica. The event featured Falloon-Reid reading from her book “Aaah-Inspiring Antarctica: A Jamaican on Ice” and showcasing “Antarctica Adventures with a Jamaican on Ice,” a children’s book about her experiences on the continent.

Museum Support

The Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is supported in part by the Florida Power & Light Company, Grace Foods, Westfield Broward Mall, the Broward County Cultural Division, and funds at the Community Foundation of Broward. These funds include the Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund, David and Francie Horvitz Family Fund, Ann Adams Fund, Mary and Alex Mackenzie Community Impact Fund, Blockbuster Entertainment Unrestricted Fund, Robert E. Dooley Unrestricted Fund for Broward, Harold D. Franks Fund, and Jan Moran Unrestricted Fund.

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11:00 am through 7:00 pm and Sundays from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. General entry fees are $10 per adult and $5 per child. Donations, sponsorships, memberships, and volunteer commitments are encouraged. Learn more at islandspacefl.org.