Island SPACE Caribbean Museum hosts A Jamaican on Ice Exhibition

[PLANTATION] – On Friday, July 30, 2021, the Island SPACE Caribbean Museum will host an Opening Reception for the Aaah-Inspiring Antarctica – A Jamaican on Ice Exhibition, which will run until August 15, 2021.

The event comprises several art forms. Including a photo exhibit, a book reading and a film, by Jamaican Author and Filmmaker, Judith Falloon-Reid. Judith is the first Jamaican woman to visit Antarctica. She will be reading from her book Aaah-Inspiring Antarctica. A pictorial coffee table book that includes her actual blog written while traveling to the White Continent. As well as showcasing Antarctica Adventures with a Jamaican on Ice, a children’s book.

Over the two-week period, visitors to the Museum can view an exhibition of approximately 40 original photos of scenery. In addition to wildlife taken by Judith on her visit to Antarctica. Additionally, visitors can also watch a short film that chronicles her trip. Plus, provoke thoughts about the effects of climate change on the region and ultimately the globe.

Journey to Antarctica

Judith traveled to Antarctica in February 2007 with a team of journalists. Her journey took her to Buenos Aires for several days before going on to Ushuaia. The southernmost city in the World from where she boarded her ship to cross the Drake Passage and unto the Continent. “As a writer and avid traveler, I believe there is more education to be had in the experiences gained during travel than one will ever read about in a book.” Judith said. “I created Aaah-Inspiring Antarctica: The Experience in the hopes of motivating others to travel far and wide for adventures and experiences beyond their own imaginations.”

Art lovers may visit Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibition is free to view with $10.00 general museum entry fee. For more information on the exhibit visit: www.jamaicanonice.com