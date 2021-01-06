Ghetto Youths International Surprise Reggae Music Lovers with Set Up Shop Vol 4

[New York] – A great reggae song can be a laid back groove, spiritual meditation, conscious message, social commentary or a high energy celebration.

A great compilation flows as either a single unified notion, or takes the listener on a journey such as with Ghetto Youths International’s “Set Up Shop Vol 4” released on December 31st. .

For reggae lovers worldwide, what better way to wrap up 2020, than with a hit-filled compilation album consisting of twenty-one tracks featuring some of the best reggae releases from several of the biggest names in reggae music.

“Set Up Shop Vol 4” features for the first time available on all streaming platforms, Kabaka Pyramid feat. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley “Kontraband pt 2” off his critically acclaimed “Immaculate mixtape”, as well as a first time collaboration by Capleton and Yami Bolo, both produced by Damian Marley.

In addition, to the undoubtedly delight of reggae music fans, this must-have album also delivers a new track from multi-GRAMMY winner Damian Marley “Life is a Circle”, Jr. Gong’s only release for 2020, which premiered on OkayPlayer.

As this tumultuous year comes to an end, through his music and prolific lyrics, Damian Marley shared a special prayer and message to us all. “Life is a circle, that goes round and round, mines not a circus, and I’m not a clown, some people with us, some wear their frown, Still I know my purpose is to share what we found, some people insist, to wear others down, but all will bare witness unto who wears the crown”

The Set Up Shop brand traditionally represents a selection of the GYI-International label’ mega releases over the year including tracks from Third World, Stephen Marley, Kabaka Pyramid, Jo Mersa Marley, Julian Marley, Yohan Marley, Capleton, Busy Signal, Chronixx, Christopher Ellis, Black Am I, Yami Bolo, Answele, Salaam Remi and Damian “Jr.Gong” Marley.

The Ghetto Youths International presents “Set Up Shop Vol 4” compilation album is available on all major streaming platforms and digital outlets.

Set Up Shop Track Listing

40 Days & 40 Nights pt. 2 – Stephen Marley ft. Salaam Remi Kings of Kings – Black Am I Trample Dem – Kabaka Pyramid Your’e Not the Only One – Third World Chosen People – Capleton & Yami Bolo Pages – Julian Marley Flame Against the Wind – Christopher Ellis Goodbyes – Yohan Marley Hurting Inside – Jo Mersa Marley Feel Good – Third World feat. Busy Signal Love Mi Bad – Kabaka Pyramid Reach Home Safe – Damian “Jr Gong” Marley Point of View – Jo Mersa Marley ft. Damian “Jr Gong” Marley Jah is in Control – Answele Nothing’s Gonna Harm You – Jo Mersa Marley Life is A Circle – Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley Kontraband pt. 2 – Kabaka Pyramid feat. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley Brickell (When Tears Fall) – Yohan Marley ft. Jo Mersa Marley Na Na Na – Third World feat. Chronixx Still Go A Dance – Christopher Ellis The Edge – Black Am I