Jody Ann Gray and Eddy Edwards to Host the Best of Jamaica 2021 Awards

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The Best of Jamaica 2021 Awards Show, which will be broadcast on the Jamaicans.com Facebook and YouTube platform on December 10, 2021, will be hosted by media personalities Jody Ann Gray and Eddy Edwards.

The Best of Jamaica Awards Show is the biggest feature of the year for Jamaicans-com, the world’s leading website and media platform covering Jamaican and Caribbean news, travel, food, and culture.

The Best of Jamaica

The Best of Jamaica is all about what our READERS vote as the BEST and what our writers at Jamaicans.com, who cover a variety of topics every day, think is the BEST. The exciting results show will focus on 19 individual geographic regions around the world. Results will be available on Jamaicans.com’s YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages. The shows will reveal the best dining, shopping, recreation, and all-around Jamaican cultural experiences offered in each location.

Host Jody Ann Gray

Jody Ann returns in 2021 to give this year’s staging the benefit of her extensive experience in broadcasting. With a clear passion for the media industry from an early age, she overcame numerous obstacles to reach her goal to become a broadcaster.

Gray earned a degree in Media and Communication with honors from the University of the West Indies. With over 14 years of media experience she became known as “The Cashpot Lady”. As a result of calling the lottery numbers of Jamaican television for more than a decade.

She’s hosted many high-profile shows in Jamaica. Including Rebel Salute, the Gillette Football series, and FiWi Choice, a weekly music count-down. Jody Ann has worked as a voice-over artist with brands that include ScotiaBank, Digicel, Supreme Ventures, and FLOW. In addition, hosting cultural and Caribbean events. Plus, appeared as a motivational speaker at high schools and corporate organizations.

With her distinctive voice and energetic personality, Jody Ann achieved high ratings. Additionally, gathered a strong fan base at ZIP-103 FM and Kool 97 FM in Jamaica. Plus, WZOP/WZPP FM in Florida. She continues to blaze new trails as a host for major events. Events such as the City of Miramar Jamaica Independence Celebrations. In addition to, The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, and Majah Hype’s “Are You Dumb” comedy show.

Citing her daughter as her greatest inspiration and motivator, Jody Ann continues to pursue professional growth and works to be a positive influence on people worldwide.

Media Personality Eddy Edwards

Eddy Edwards is the executive producer and co-host of Caribbean Riddims, a popular radio program airing from 3 pm to 6 pm Saturdays on CANEradio.com. Edwards received the Lignum Vitae Vanguard award in 2018 from the American Friends of Jamaica. In addition, he was named by Legacy Magazine as one of the 50 Most Powerful and Influential Black Business Leaders. Eddy was voted Best AM Radio Personality by New Times Magazine in 2007. Plus, Best Radio Personality by Jamaicans.com in 2015. Additionally, in 2009 he was recognized by HOT105FM as an honoree in Caribbean American Heritage Month for his contributions to cultural education in South Florida.