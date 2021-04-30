Intimate Evening of Art On The Go Planned for Miramar Cultural Center

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar’s Vice Mayor, Yvette Colbourne will host an Art On The Go experience at the Miramar Cultural Center | ArtsPark (MCC) located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025 on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

The free event is open to the public and will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Registration is required and available at Eventbrite ( artonthego_mcc.eventbrite.com). Social distancing will be observed, and masks will be required.

Our Planet|Our Future Exhibit

Guests will be treated to the Our Planet|Our Future exhibit in the Ansin Family Art Gallery. The exhibit is a celebration of the world and the complexity of the eco-system. This multifaceted exhibition includes works by local, national, and international artists, designers, engineers, writers, and architects. Curator of the Box Gallery, Rolando Chang Barrero offers a glimpse into the future enriched by visionaries with sustainable solutions. The exhibit will be on display through May 16, 2021 during Gallery hours.

Host Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne

Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne stated, “I look forward to spending time with members of the community as we experience Art On The Go together in a beautiful setting at the Cultural Center. We will stroll through the stunning Our Planet|Our Future exhibit at the Ansin Family Art Gallery and proceed through the waterfront botanical garden to browse the diverse murals on display as well as Alison Skye’s Vanishing Views artwork.”

Guests will be served pre-packaged refreshments. Free on-site parking will be available.