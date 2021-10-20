Caribbean Airlines is the Caribbean’s Leading Airline Brand 2021

[PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad] – Caribbean Airlines emerged as the “Caribbean’s Leading Airline Brand 2021” at the 28th Annual World Travel Awards™. This is the fifth consecutive year the airline has won.

The World Travel Awards™ was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel tourism & hospitality industry.

Caribbean Airlines is heartened to receive the distinguished accolade. This affirms that the airline is providing value to its customers. Especially as it fulfils its vision to be the preferred carrier serving the Caribbean.

Now more than ever, Caribbean Airlines re-asserts its commitment to the development of the region. In addition, it continues to partner with stakeholders to deliver the air transport needed to rebuild tourism.