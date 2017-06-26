Jamaica Tourist Board wins 2017 Travelage West Wave Award

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is celebrating their most recent accolade, the 2017 TravelAge West WAVE Award in the category of “International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Agent Support”, which was presented at the TravelAge West WAVE Western Agents’ Votes of Excellence Awards on June 15 in Marina Del Rey, Calif.

Other tourism board nominees in the category included: Tourism Australia, Mexico Tourism Board, New Zealand Tourism Board and Tahiti Tourism.

“We at the Jamaica Tourist Board are thrilled to accept the 2017 TravelAge West WAVE Award for the sixth year!” said Dian Holland, JTB Business Development Manager – West USA. “The victory is that much sweeter because of the other world-class destinations we were up against. We strive to always provide our travel agents with the tools and resources they need to succeed and this award is a reflection of our dedication.”

More than 150 companies, individuals and destinations were celebrated by the readers of TravelAge West at the WAVE Awards ceremony.

Honorees were recognized in 68 categories that spanned the cruise, tour operator, airline, hotel and resort, rail vacation, travel insurance, destination and education travel fields. The annual awards gave travel agents in the Western U.S. the opportunity to recognize the outstanding qualities and services of their travel supplier partners.

Travel agent professionals throughout the 15 Western states and readers of TravelAge West were invited to vote on the best-of-the-best from a list of Editor’s Pick award recipients that were chosen after careful review by TravelAge West Editor-in-Chief Kenneth Shapiro and the editorial team of TravelAge West. Review methods included product analysis, on-site visits, a survey of a select group of travel agents and online research.