International Reggae Recording Artist I-Octane to Drop Highly Anticipated Album

MIAMI – International reggae recording artist I-Octane is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of his sixth studio album, titled “Dancehall Gift“. The 10-track album, set to drop on Friday, July 7, is a testament to I-Octane’s exceptional talent and his dedication to the music industry.

In an era where music consumption is fast-paced, I-Octane wanted to deliver an album that caters to the current preferences of music lovers. “We live in an era right now that people consume music fast,” Octane explained. The album features Octane’s signature singjay/deejay style, and it boasts an impressive lineup of talented producers, including Troyton Music, Seanizzle, ZJ Liquid of H20 Records and mastered by Michael Fuller of Fuller Sounds, in Miami FL.

Among the noteworthy singles included in “Dancehall Gift” is the captivating track “Speed Up The Process,” produced by Seanizzle. I-Octane is currently promoting another single, “Keep It Coming,” from the Pied Piper riddim by ZJ Liquid – also featured on the album. The entire creative process was meticulously handled by industry-leading labels such as Real Money Entertainment, DJ Kit, and Stashment Records, with mixing and mastering duties shared between JJ Wizzle (YardStyle Ent.) and Simpac Music.

Known for his infectious melodies, conscious lyrics and unstoppable charisma, I-Octane showcases his unparalleled artistry and talent. Carefully crafting each track to deliver an authentic and captivating musical experience to his loyal fans and new listeners alike, I-Octane manages to curate a true dancehall gift. I-Octane pushes the boundaries of creativity while staying true to the essence of reggae and dancehall music.

“I was gonna release it as an EP, but my team said, ‘These songs are great, do an album.’ So I just did it. Look out for more in terms of promotions with the album,” Octane shared. This album comes one year after the release of Octane’s previous album, ‘I Am Great’, and the artist eagerly awaits his fans receiving this body of work.

With a deep passion for music, I-Octane’s creative process is unmatched. “I love music, and I do music daily, so I can voice 15-13 songs a day, 9 inna bad day, so I can actually do two albums inna day,” I-Octane revealed. He emphasized the importance of meeting the demands of fast-paced music consumption and expressed the possibility of continuing to release albums annually or semi-annually to provide fans with as much music as possible.

I-Octane, born Byiome Muir, burst onto the music scene with his debut album, ‘Crying To The Nation’, in 2012. He followed up with ‘My Journey’ in 2014 and then released ‘Love and Life‘, the first album from his label ‘Conquer The Globe Productions’, four years later. ‘Moods’ and ‘I Am Great’ followed in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Distributed worldwide by ONErpm, the highly anticipated ‘Dancehall Gift’ album is available on all major digital platforms now.

“Dancehall Gift” Track Listing