I-Octane Readies to Celebrate “Love & Life” with Album Release Parties

MIAMI – International recording reggae artist I-Octane is gearing to celebrate his third full length album “Love & Life” with several slated Album Release Parties, and Meets & Greets for his fans!

Debuting at #3 on the Reggae Billboard Chart, the album has offered breakthrough tracks of all genres. “Love & Life explores vibes like R&B, soca, pop, latin, EDM, afrobeats, and hip hop, while staying grounded in Jamaica’s own reggae and dancehall. Octane stands out, even among Jamaica’s most versatile musical talent, because of his ability to inhabit different styles of music with ease. Love & Life showcases this aptitude, and when it is applied to such a diverse ethno-pop soundscape, the result is an album that appeals to the multitude of factions in Octane’s scattered global fanbase.” – Dan Dabber for Reggaeville

Taking place on his beloved island of Jamaica, and abroad, I-Octane’s “Love & Life” Celebrations will kick off on April 27th in Orlando, Florida, and see the crooner perform such hits as “Pretty Loud”, “Weh Di Fire Gone”, “Let Me Love You” and more hit singles from the billboard charting album, and a few classics to delight his faithful fans. The latter will be paired with “Meet & Greets” where I-Octane will take the time to thank his fans, sign autographs and take pictures (dates and locations to be announced).

I-OCTANE “MEET & GREET”

Friday May 4th 2018

VP Records Miami In-store

Saturday May 5th 2018

VP Records NYC In-store

“LOVE & LIFE” ALBUM RELEASE PARTY DATES

April 27 – Orlando Album Release – Club Rum Jungle

5533 International Dr.

Orlando, Fl. 32819

April 28 – Tampa Album Release – Club Caymen Cove

11742 N. Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa, FL. 33618

April 29 – Jacksonville Album Release -Da Real Ting Cafe

128 West Adams St.

Jacksonville, FL. 32202

May 4th – Miami Album Release – Club Fate

601 Silks Run # 2499

Hallandale Beach, Fl. 33009

May 5th – NYC Album Release – SOB’s NYC

204 Varick St.

New York, NY 10014

More dates to be announced

Produced under his own production company Conquer The Globe Productions, and distributed by California based IDC, “Love & Life” album features 17 tracks with the addition of 2 bonus tracks, and is now available worldwide here .