Ras Kronik and Chillum Release “World Prayer” as World Reels from COVID-19

by Howard Campbell

[LAS VEGAS] – When Ras Kronik and his brother Chillum decided to record a song together in late 2020, they wanted it to resonate with a world reeling from Covid-19 and political chaos.

That song, World Prayer, was released last April. According to the Las Vegas-based singer, it had the desired effect.

“It really jumped in a timely manner. It’s time we the people, our people, find that truth and bring it to the surface,” said Ras Kronik.

It is the debut recording for Chillum, who lives in Atlanta. He came up with the original draft for World Prayer; impressed, Ras Kronik came up with his part and approached longtime friend and musician Robert Stephens to produce the song.

World Prayer is from Wild N Free, Ras Kronik’s second album which was re-packaged and re-released last August. Initially released in 2018, the artist pulled it from all digital formats, saying he was dis-satisfied with the product.

Things worked out better the second time around. Ras Kronik describes Wild N Free as his strongest work.

“I love the work that was put into it by all the musicians and producers, and the creators,” he said.

Ras Kronik and Chillum are from Clarendon parish in central Jamaica. The former has been recording since the 1990s and was once based in South Florida.