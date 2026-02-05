International Recording Artist Kevin Lyttle to Headline One Tamarac Multicultural Festival

TAMARAC – The City of Tamarac will hold its annual One Tamarac Multicultural Festival on Saturday, Feb. 7 at Tamarac Sports Complex, 9901 NW 77th St . This free event starts at 4 p.m. and features live entertainment by international artist Kevin Lyttle, known for his hit “Turn Me On.” Open to all.

The One Tamarac Multicultural Festival kicks off with a high-energy welcome from host and local entrepreneur Ludil. Afterward, the event features a vibrant Samba Carnival performance on the community stage and an expressive cultural showcase by a flamenco dance troupe. In addition to onstage entertainment, the festival will feature a family-friendly attraction zone. This area is complete with face painting, teacup and carousel rides, bounce houses, and a rock-climbing wall.

This year’s Multicultural Festival will also include a Sensory-Friendly Area to support children and families who may need a calm, welcoming space during the event. This designated area will provide a quieter environment away from loud music and large crowds. As a result, children can relax, decompress and enjoy the Festival at their own pace.

The space will be especially beneficial for children with sensory sensitivities or developmental differences. It will also help anyone who may need a short break from stimulation. Our goal is to ensure the Multicultural Festival is inclusive and accessible for all families. For this reason, we are proud to offer this additional resource to enhance the experience for our community.

The Festival will also include a Cultural Shop Village featuring a variety of food trucks and artisan vendors. Guests can stroll, sample and shop while enjoying live performances and family-friendly activities throughout the evening.

As the sun sets, a laser light show will illuminate the Tamarac sky, bringing the Festival to a memorable close.

One Tamarac is free and open to the public. There is no on-site event parking at the Tamarac Sports Complex. All shuttle buses will operate continuously from 3 to 9 p.m., providing transportation to and from the Tamarac Sports Complex, 9901 NW 77th St.

Event attendees must use the free shuttle service from one of the following locations:

The last shuttle drop-off at the Tamarac Sports Complex will be at 7:30 p.m. Shuttle service will resume at 8 p.m. for return trips.