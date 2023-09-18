Kevin Lyttle & NOGXNRE Turn Back the Clock with Put It On Me

MIAMI – Nostalgia is the name of the game in NOGXNRE & Kevin Lyttle’s newest collaboration, Put It On Me. An ode to hits of his past, Kevin Lyttle returns to debut one of his most exciting singles to date with that sweet, nostalgic soca vibe we’ve come to know and love from his music. A match made in heaven ensues as he teams up with Miami-based DJ/producer NSJ and hip-hop phenom Matt Corman to create a track with something for all audiences.

NOGXNRE is a Los Angeles-based music collective redefining the lines between genres and creating timeless collaborations across different industries. Put It On Me was a perfect collaborative effort by all members of the NOGXNRE collective with a plethora of intricate moving pieces. Additional vocal/record post-production was provided by Abel “Aloor” Loor, Adrian Chafer, and Adrian “Auidi” Vázquez.

The record was mixed and mastered by Stephen “RandallDidIt” Randall and marketed by Corey “Yeroc” Scherer. A&Ring, for the record, was provided by Alex Houlihan, Auidi, and Aloor.

Hailing from Miami, Matt Corman has transcended the independent artist lane. He has worked and toured with the likes of Logic and others! His music has successfully been streamed in the millions. As a result, it landed him a collaboration with Miami hospitality giant Elleven. In partnership with longtime collaborator and friend NSJ, Matt Corman helped round out the collaboration. Best of all, bridging two worlds into one unforgettable track.

Put It On Me is now available on all streaming services! https://onerpm.link/KevinLytlleNSGMattCorman-PutItOnMe