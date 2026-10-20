Caribbean Students Association Connects Students with Leaders

Five-day entrepreneurship week connects college students at UM, MDC and FIU with founders, investors and mentors

MIAMI — Business Week Miami will bring college students together with founders, investors, attorneys and mentors Oct. 26-30 at the University of Miami, Miami Dade College and Florida International University.

The Caribbean Students Association at Miami Dade College is organizing the five-day entrepreneurship event with CSA chapters at UM and FIU. Blue Mahoe Capital and the Blessed Futures Foundation are presenting partners.

Business Week Miami Schedule

Monday: Founder Panel and Business Law Talk

The week begins Monday, Oct. 26, with opening remarks from Marlon A. Hill, a Weiss Serota partner and founding member of the Florida Caribbean Students Association.

A founder panel will feature five entrepreneurs and executives. Confirmed speakers include Meg Sethi, founder and CEO of Alcemysts Inc.; Jean Bernard Ceant, co-founder of Fubar Haiti; and attorney Gustavo A. Gutierrez. A discussion on business, visas and studying abroad will close the evening. Organizers have not announced the opening-night location.

Tuesday: Student Mentor Matching at Miami Dade College

Students will meet with business mentors Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Miami Dade College.

Wednesday: Founder Workshop With David Mullings

David Mullings, chairman and CEO of Blue Mahoe Capital, will lead a workshop titled “From Idea to Execution” on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Thursday: FIU Screening and Panther Tank

Programming moves to FIU on Thursday, Oct. 29, for a screening premiere, fireside chat and Panther Tank mini business challenge.

Friday: The 50 Pitch Competition at UM

The week concludes Friday, Oct. 30, at UM’s Shalala Grand Ballroom with The 50, a pitch competition in which 50 founders will compete for seed funding. An awards ceremony will follow.

How to Register for Business Week Miami

Evening events are scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. and are open to students. Registration is available at businessweekmiami.com.

“Miami is full of talented students, but a lot of them never get the chance to meet the people who are actually building businesses here,” CSA President Maya Isla said. “For five days, we’re putting them in the same room as founders, investors and mentors, on three different campuses.”

About Business Week Miami

Business Week Miami is a five-day entrepreneurship program connecting college students with business founders, investors, attorneys and mentors across the University of Miami, Miami Dade College and Florida International University.