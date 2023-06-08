Integrity Children’s Fund Donates Millions to At-risk Children in Jamaica

ATLANTA – Several Jamaican organizations catering to “At-Risk” children from inner-city communities have benefitted from yearly donations totaling millions of dollars courtesy of the Atlanta-based Integrity Children’s Fund (ICF).

President and founder of the Integrity Children’s Fund, retired Major Karl Chambers, said over the past twenty years, his organization has contributed over US$70.000 a year to support these institutions.

The organizations include Jones Town Learning Center; Operation Restoration Christian School in Western Kingston; Jacob’s Well Basic School in Salt Marsh, Trelawny; Peter’s Rock in Upper St. Andrew; and Teamwork Basic School in Montego Bay.

Chambers pointed out that over the past twenty years, the Integrity Children’s Fund has contributed in excess of $J153 million dollars to support some 10,000 at-risk students from inner-city communities in Jamaica and Atlanta.

Chambers explained that the Fund’s mission was to break the familiar cycle of ruined lives of vulnerable youngsters in turbulent communities like Western Kingston, through education and spiritual redemption.

Operating with over a hundred active volunteers and fundraisers in the United States and Jamaica, the ICF is dedicated to funding programs to correct the plague of teenage illiteracy in Jamaica.

Mr. Chambers said the organization would be staging their yearly fundraiser on June 17 at the Amphitheater, Sandy Springs Heritage Center in Atlanta Georgia.

Fundraiser

The fundraiser will take the form of “A Garden Soiree. Evening of Elegance” with music and dancing to Atlanta’s favorite disco – D.J. Migraine. Plus, saxophonist Aviary Dixon, who was the second-place winner in America’s Got Talent competition.

ICF President is encouraging patrons to ware Elegant Derby Cocktail. Vibrant summer colors. Head-turning hats/fascinators, bold dresses, suspenders, stylish neck ties and chic shoes.