Historic St. Thomas Government House (USVI) damaged by Irma

ST. THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – Government House on St. Thomas lost its rear roof and suffered severe water damage due to Hurricane Irma.

Staff are now working to clean up and secure the historic building in downtown Charlotte Amalie.

Governor Kenneth E. Mapp and his team are currently working out of the Emergency Operations Command at the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency (VITEMA) on St. Thomas and the Governor’s St. Croix offices, which were not damaged by Hurricane Irma.

Commissioner of Property and Procurement Lloyd Bough, Jr. said Sunday his agency was responsible for assessing the condition of Government offices.

“We are trying to locate staff and work with the Emergency Operations Command to organize an official assessment of all Government buildings beginning tomorrow,” he said.

“St. Croix’s infrastructure is mostly intact, but we have some serious issues on St. Thomas and St. John. Fortunately, the main P and P office [in St. Thomas] is basically secure.”